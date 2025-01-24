Top 2028 Polk County running back transferring to IMG Academy
It has been a busy last several days for IMG Academy as they opened up its national head coaching position after the resignation of former head coach Billy Miller, who is rumored to be heading to coach under Bill Belichick at North Carolina.
In the interim, however, the prestigous academy is still getting better via transfers from all over and received a couple announcements on Thursday, including a talented 2028 player from not too far away.
2028 running back Anthony Howard Jr. announced on X that he will be transferring from Auburndale to IMG Academy for his sophomore season. Down below is the message the freshman posted on X.
"First I iust want to Thank God because without him nothing is possible, and I want to thank all my coaches and trainers and dad for helping me and developing and pushing me to be the best version of myself. You have all been Helpful in my development as a young man and made me the person I am. Thank you Auburndale Highschool, Football team, and coaches for inspiring me to be great everyday. Auburndale Highschool has been an amazing high school experience. I couldn't have
asked for more. With that being said, it has come upon me that I want to challenge myself to new limits by competing on a national level and against those that are the best in the country to do this I have decided to transfer to the IMG ACADEMY. God Bless everyone who has helped me, make it to this point. And thank you Mom and Dad and my family for supporting me through everything all the ups and downs always having my back no matter what, THANK YOU!!!!"
Last season for the Bulldogs, Howard accounted for 754 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns. Howard already has collegiate offers from East Carolina, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Marshall, Miami (FL), UCF and USF.
More From High School On SI
• NFL Hall Of Famer Ed Reed Named As Chamblee (Georgia) Offensive Coordinator
• Two Texas High School Football Head Coaches Mentioned As Possible Dallas Cowboys' HC Candidates
• Teddy Bridgewater enters NFC Divisional playoff game against Washington Commanders
• IMG Academy Has Begun Its Search for Billy Miller’s Replacement as Head Football Coach
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi