Former NBA star Tracy McGrady visits sidelines at Auburndale football game, his alma mater
One of Polk County's former high school basketball stars made an appearance at a local high school football game.
Former National Basketball Association (NBA) star and Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady was caught on camera at an Auburndale High School football game against Ambassadors Christian Academy. The Bloodhounds ended up winning the game in a rout, 55-0.
McGrady played at Auburndale from freshman to junior year on the basketball, finishing his final season with averages of 23.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, four assists, and 4.9 blocks per game for the Bloodhounds.
The Bloodhounds' star would transfer to Mt. Zion Academy for his senior season and ended up averaging 27.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 2.8 steals per game.
The shooting guard would end up being drafted No. 9 overall of the 1997 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors. McGrady would play for the Raptors from 1997-2000 before being traded to the Orlando Magic, where he stayed from 2000-2004.
Over the course of McGrady's storied NBA career, the shooting guard scored 18,381 points, collected 5,276 rebounds and dished out 4,161 assists from 1997-2013. McGrady was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2017.
Many analysts and experts consider McGrady as one of the greatest scorers and shooting guards in NBA history.
