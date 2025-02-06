Former South Carolina QB Stephen Garcia's son follows in his footsteps to Tampa Jefferson
Once upon time, Stephen Garcia was one of the top quarterbacks in the state of Florida when it came to high school football.
The former South Carolina Gamecock had himself a stellar high school football career with the Tampa Jefferson Dragons, completing 506-of-821 passes for 8,081 yards and 83 touchdowns.
Now, his son will be following in his footsteps and becoming a Dragon himself.
On Wednesday, junior quarterback Memphys Garcia announced he was transferring from Steinbrenner to Jefferson, completing the feat of playing for his father's alma mater.
The younger Garcia is coming off a playoff season with the Warriors in which the junior completed 130-of-207 passes for 1,426 yards, 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
"I think it’s pretty awesome," Stephen Garcia said about his son becoming a Dragon. "It’s actually funny. I talked to Coach Spencer who is the office coordinator there and he was one of my very first coaches when I started playing youth football for the Citrus Park bills. And then when I got to Jefferson, he started coaching there as well. I talked to him this morning and it feels like we’re in a time warp. It’s crazy to be honest with you."
When Garcia graduated from Jefferson in the mid-2000's, he left Hillsborough County as the all-time leading passer, leading the program to multiple playoff appearances. He went on to play at South Carolina, in which the older Garcia ended his collegiate career throwing for over 7,500 yards and 47 touchdowns.
Now his son will head into Jefferson with a family legacy to live up to, but the legendary Jefferson quarterback let's it be known he doesn't expect anything to just be given to his son and that he'll need to go earn it.
"The amount of players that went through that program is uncountable," the elder Garcia added. "Not just quarterbacks, but the talent that goes through those holes at Jefferson are insane. I loved my time there and still keep in contact with a bunch of my old teammates. I want him to create his own legacy and create his own path.
He’s got really good coaches and a really good supporting cast around him, but he’s got a do what he’s capable of doing. Nothing is or should be given. I’m super excited for him and the team and going to help out wherever I can for the teams success."
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi