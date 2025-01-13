Former University High (Orange City) defensive star murdered in Sanford
Two former Central Florida high school football stars were involved in tragedy during the holiday season.
Khalil Hunter, a former Sanford Seminole High football defensive standout who helped the Seminoles win a state championship in 2020, has been arrested for robbery with a firearm and first-degree felony murder, according to a report by WESH 2 News – Orlando.
Hunter, 23; Shunavious Dorsey, 22; and James Nelson, 22; were involved in the fatal shooting of Terance Pope Jr., 21, a former University High (Orange City) football star, in the parking lot of a Best Buy store in Sanford on Dec. 17. Dorsey and Nelson were arrested for the same charges as Hunter, according to the Sanford Police Department.
Per arrest reports, Pope spoke to one of the killers and agreed to meet them at Best Buy to discuss a purchase for multiple electronic items, the WESH 2 report stated. Hunter’s goal was to rob Pope, and ended with a murder.
Pope was a defensive back at University High (Orange City), where he tallied more than 70 tackles in his career. He went on to play for Davenport University, a private school in Michigan. His former coach, Brian Kells, was saddened by the news.
“I am extremely saddened to hear of the death of my former football player, Terance Pope,” Kells told FOX 35 Orlando in a statement. “Terance was a hard worker on the football field with a great personality. My prayers go out to his family.”
Hunter also excelled on the gridiron. Under former Seminole coach Eric Lodge, Hunter made 50 tackles in helping Seminole go 12-0 and win the Class 8A state title in 2020. He went on to play for Southeastern University in 2022, competing in nine games, making 15 tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery.
Sanford police believe another suspect is still at large. “The pain that Terance’s family is feeling, is a pain that no family should feel,” Sanford police chief Cecil Smith said. “If you know something about the location of this criminal, you need to speak up now. These three suspects did not hesitate to take Terance’s life. They all need to be located and taken off our streets.”
Police are offering an award of $5,000 for information leading to an arrest, the WESH 2 story stated. Individuals can contact police or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.
