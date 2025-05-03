Four-star small forward Jayden Hodge transfers to Montverde Academy for senior season
According to NJ.com's Adam Zagoria, Four-star junior small forward Jayden Hodge is transferring to Montverde Academy for his upcoming senior season.
Hodge spent the 2024-2025 season at St. Rose High School in Belmar, New Jersey, where he averaged 21.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 steals, and 2.2 assists per game for the Purple Roses where they reached the Non-Public B Tournament Championship Game before losing to Roselle Catholic back on March 14.
Hodge is the younger brother of Matt Hodge, who currently plays at the University of Villanova will be playing under Steve Turner, who is taking over for the legendary Kevin Boyle who left the program to takeover at SPIRE Academy in Ohio last month.
“I chose Montverde because I think it will help me a lot and make me a better player by playing and practicing with the best and against the best each and every time,” he told Zagoria. “I will bring a lot of energy, basketball IQ, and a winning mentality,” Hodge added.
Hodge is a native of Houthalen, Belgium where he came to the United States to play high school basketball with his older brother (Matt) under legendary head coach Brian Lynch who has been the head boys basketball coach at St. Rose since 2020.
Hodge currently holds offers from according to his 247Sports profile from Old Dominion, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Villanova, Georgetown, Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State, Mississippi State, Temple, St. Bonaventure Virginia Tech, Monmouth La Salle and Northwestern.
According to 247Sports, Hodge is rated as the No. 44 ranked player in the nation, No. 16 small forward, and No. 3 overall ranked prospect in the state of New Jersey in the Class of 2026.
