Five-star shooting guard Jessie Moses transfers to IMG Academy
Earlier this month, IMG Academy won their first-ever Chipotle Nationals title in program history with a 80-78 overtime thriller over three-time defending national champion Montverde Academy.
The Ascenders have landed five-star sophomore shooting guard Jessie Moses who announced earlier in the month she will be leaving Westtown (Pennsylvania) for the reigning Chipotle National Champions.
Moses is rated as the No. 15 ranked player, No. 4 ranked shooting guard, and the No. 3 overall ranked player in the state of Pennsylvania for the Class of 2027.
Moses led Westtown to the Chipotle Nationals semifinals, where they were the No. 3 seed and had their season come to an end against No. 2 seed IMG Academy back on April 4.
Moses averaged 19.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 3.0 steals per game this season for Westtown School, as well as eclipsing the 1,000-point milestone, where she shot 50% from the field and 40% from behind the arc.
She is already seeking national attention as far as her recruitment goes, where she currently holds Power 4 offers from notable schools such as Arizona State, Boston College, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Villanova, and several others.
