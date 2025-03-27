IMG Academy football to travel and face The Hun School (New Jersey) in 2025
Another blockbuster high school football matchup is set to take place in the Northeast come the 2025 season.
The Hun School head coach Todd Smith posted on X that the Raiders of Princeton will be taking on the nationally ranked IMG Academy Ascenders in 2025.
The game is set to take place on November 1st in Princeton, marking the second known matchup that IMG Academy has in New Jersey this season.
IMG Academy will be playing in the Battle at the Beach High School Football Classic, taking on Winslow Township (New Jersey) on August 28th, 4 p.m. kickoff.
The Ascenders are still in search of a national head football coach, with Billy Miller leaving to coach under Bill Belichick at the University of North Carolina.
In 2024, IMG Academy finished 7-2 under Miller, with losses coming on the road against Corner Canyon (Utah) and St. Frances Academy (Maryland).
