IMG Academy football to travel and face The Hun School (New Jersey) in 2025

The Ascenders national football team is scheduled to face the Raiders in early November

Andy Villamarzo

Another blockbuster high school football matchup is set to take place in the Northeast come the 2025 season.

The Hun School head coach Todd Smith posted on X that the Raiders of Princeton will be taking on the nationally ranked IMG Academy Ascenders in 2025.

The game is set to take place on November 1st in Princeton, marking the second known matchup that IMG Academy has in New Jersey this season.

IMG Academy will be playing in the Battle at the Beach High School Football Classic, taking on Winslow Township (New Jersey) on August 28th, 4 p.m. kickoff.

The Ascenders are still in search of a national head football coach, with Billy Miller leaving to coach under Bill Belichick at the University of North Carolina.

In 2024, IMG Academy finished 7-2 under Miller, with losses coming on the road against Corner Canyon (Utah) and St. Frances Academy (Maryland).

Published
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

