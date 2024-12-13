Jones faces Plantation American Heritage for the Class 4A title: Live updates
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school football state championship series goes from The Villages in Mid-Central Florida down to the 305 in Dade County.
Friday night features one of the top matchups of state championship week when Jones and Plantation American Heritage clash for the Class 4A state championship.
High School On SI will be providing live updates all evening long as the Tigers and Patriots clash at Pitbull Stadium in Miami.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
Jones
7
0
Am Heritage
3
7
PREGAME
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Jones (14-0) is aiming for its first state championship. The Tigers are coached by former Florida and NFL standout Elijah Williams. This is their second state championship game appearance, having lost to Miami Northwestern, 34-17, in the Class 5A title contest in 2019.
Five-time state champ American Heritage (11-2), a private school in Plantation, is back in a state final for the second time in three years, having lost to Miami Central, 38-31, in the Class 2M title game in 2022.
FIRST HALF
FIRST QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN! Miami QB commit Dereon Coleman darts 16 yards up the middle!! Tigers take 7-0 lead on opening possession! Jones 7, American Heritage 0, with 7:32 left 1Q.
FIELD GOAL: American Heritage's Gavin Harvey kicks 31-yard FG to cut Iones' lead to 7-3 with 2:11 left in the 1Q.
END OF FIRST QUARTER: Jones 7, American Heritage 3. Jones QB Dereon Coleman and AM Heritage QB Malachi Toney both putting on a show!
SECOND QUARTER
DEFENSE! American Heritage forces punt.
TOUCHDOWN! American Heritage QB Malachi Toney fires 26-yard dart to Jamar Denson, with 9:09 left in the 2Q. Heritage takes 10-7 lead over Jones.
