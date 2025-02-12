Kevin Mays steps down as Baker County (Florida) head football coach after six seasons
Another one of Northeast Florida's top head coaches has decided his time as a head football coach has come to an end.
According to a post by Baker County's football booster club on Facebook announced that Kevin Mays has stepped down as the Wildcats' head football coach after six seasons at the helm.
Down below is the announcement by the football program's booster club on earlier this week:
"Thank You, Coach Mays!!
Today, we say farewell to a leader who has forever changed our football program. After six incredible seasons, Coach Kevin Mays is stepping down, leaving behind a legacy of excellence, passion, and
dedication. With 10 playoff wins, four regional final appearances, one state semifinal run, and three district championships, Coach Mays didn't just lead our team to success-he became the winningest playoff coach in school history. But beyond the records and the victories, he built a program defined by hard work, resilience, and brotherhood--one that will inspire players for years to come. Coach, thank you for your leadership, your commitment, and the countless hours you've poured into this team and community. You will always be a part of this family. Wishing you nothing
but success in your next chapter!
#OnceAFamilyAlwaysAFamily"
Mays over the course of six seasons had compiled an overall record of 39-21, including four region final appearances, three district titles and one trip to the Class 5A state semifinals in 2021. Baker County in '21 finished with a record of 11-3, the best finish by Mays during his time with the Wildcats.
This past 2024 campaign was the toughest for Mays, ending with a 5-5 mark and falling in the Class 3A region quarterfinals in a 42-21 loss to Bishop Kenny.
More From High School On SI
• Gadsden County (Florida) to travel north and face Illinois' Class 6A champ in September
• West Boca Raton (Florida) to face multiple national football powers in 2025
• Marshall Manning, Class of 2029 QB, throws dime to NFL star Ja'Marr Chase at Pro Bowl
• IMG Academy Has Begun Its Search for Billy Miller’s Replacement as Head Football Coach
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi