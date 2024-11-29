High School

Lake Mary vs. Sanford Seminole: Live score, updates from Florida high school football state regional finals

Rams and Seminoles played one of the top Central Florida games of the regular season; the rematch is for a spot in the 7A state semifinals

Jeff Gardenour

Lake Mary middle linebacker Eli Straker had 10 tackles against Seminole.
Lake Mary middle linebacker Eli Straker had 10 tackles against Seminole. / Eli Straker Instagram

The Lake Mary Rams and Sanford Seminole 'Noles meet for the second time this season in a rematch from the regular season for the Class 7A, Region 1 championship.

Winner of this game will move onto the Class 7A state semifinals next week, with a chance to play for the state championship.

You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

Lake Mary vs. Sanford Seminole regional final game live updates

Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh the page and scroll down for the latest.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

Seminole

Lake Mary

Published |Modified
