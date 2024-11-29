Lake Mary vs. Sanford Seminole: Live score, updates from Florida high school football state regional finals
The Lake Mary Rams and Sanford Seminole 'Noles meet for the second time this season in a rematch from the regular season for the Class 7A, Region 1 championship.
Winner of this game will move onto the Class 7A state semifinals next week, with a chance to play for the state championship.
You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
Lake Mary vs. Sanford Seminole regional final game live updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh the page and scroll down for the latest.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
Seminole
Lake Mary
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolsi