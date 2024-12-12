High School

Lakeland takes on St. Thomas Aquinas for the Class 5A title: Live updates

Follow along with High School On SI for updates throughout the evening for updates from the Class 5A state championship game

Bill Kemp

Lakeland Dreadnaughts (20) Zephaniah Rogers celebrates a stop against Niceville Friday December 6 , 2024 in Lakeland Fl. Ernst Peters/The LedgerZephaniah Rogers
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school football state championship series goes from The Villages in Mid-Central Florida down to the 305 in Dade County.

Thursday is a tale as old as time kinda matchup when Lakeland and St. Thomas Aquinas clash once more for the Class 5A state championship.

High School On SI will be providing live updates all afternoon long as the Dreadanaughts and Raiders clash at Pitbull Stadium in Miami. 

(Keep refreshing page for live updates from the game)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

Lakeland

Aquinas

PREGAME

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

