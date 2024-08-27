Lecanto quarterback JT Tipton throws school record eight touchdowns in Week 1
When it comes to high school football in Citrus County, the history isn't a long, drawn out list of records.
Looking back of some of the county's top players to ever come through may not be an extensive list, but there's currently one player setting some records that might never be broken.
Lecanto junior quarterback JT Tipton had himself a performance he may never forget, well, until he breaks it. Tipton threw for a school record eight touchdowns in the Panthers' 59-20 dismantling of Ocala West Port in Week 1.
The stat line Tipton put together in the rout of the Wolfpack was one to remember as no quarterback in Lecanto's history has ever thrown eight touchdown passes in a single game, according to the Citrus County Chronicle's Matt Pfiffner.
When it was all said and over with, Tipton ended the contest completing 21-of-27 passes for 353 yards and eight touchdowns. The junior quarterback completed passes to six different receivers by the end of the night.
Tipton has entered his third season as Lecanto's starting quarterback, having ample playing experience on the varsity playing level, even dating back before becoming a Panther. The quarterback also played at Seven Rivers Christian as a eighth grader, throwing for 108 yards in 2021.
As a sophomore signal caller for Lecanto last season, Tipton really impressed folks in 2023 with a breakout year. Tipton finished last season completing 140-of-216 passes for 1,908 yards and 21 touchdowns to just a mere three interceptions.
In Tipton's freshman season, he ended up throwing for 624 yards and seven touchdowns. For his high school career so far, Tipton has thrown for a total of 3,101 yards and 39 touchdowns.
By the end of Tipton's time at Lecanto, he could end up owning every passing record in the program's history.
The junior is also an exceptional basketball player and has been on Lecanto's varsity team as a freshman and sophomore. Tipton also played varsity basketball at Seven Rivers Christian (sixth grade through eighth grade) and has a high school basketball career scoring average of 16.2 points per game from 2019-2024.
Tipton is up for voting in this week's SBLive Florida High School Athlete of the Week poll for his performance against Ocala West Port. The voting will conclude on Sunday, September 1st at 11:59 p.m.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl