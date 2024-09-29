Lely (Florida) running back Nino Joseph goes for over 400 yards and 7 TDS
If you don't know about Lely sophomore running back Nino Joseph, well, you ought to.
After his last two performances, the 2027 tailback has rushed for as many yards as some running backs might do for the entire season.
In the midst of the Trojans' 90-56 victory over Barron Collier, Joseph had himself a huge night and rushed for an eye-popping 422 yards and scored seven touchdowns. The performance is arguably one of the best rushing totals of the 2024 season to date.
Lely spoiled Barron Collier's homecoming and did it behind a offensive firework-type performance, led by Joseph. The sophomore the week before against Gulliver Prep rushed for 307 yards on 34 carries and scored four total touchdowns.
Lely (Florida) hangs 90 points and spoils Barron Collier’s homecoming
The kind of numbers Joseph has compiled through through five games makes the running back a candidate to possibly break 3,000 yards this season. Through the first five, Joseph has 1,296 yards and 19 touchdowns.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl