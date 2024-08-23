High School

Live score updates: Lakeland vs. Miami Central

Two Florida powerhouses collide in a season-opening clash between the Dreadnaughts and Rockets in South Florida

Andy Villamarzo, Joe Frisaro

Lakeland (0) Malik Morris signals a Lakeland touchdown in a 2023 contest against Bartow.
Lakeland (0) Malik Morris signals a Lakeland touchdown in a 2023 contest against Bartow. / Ernst Peters/The Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Two proud Florida high school football programs are set to meet in their respective season-openers, Friday night in South Florida, as Lakeland, the No. 9 team in the SBLive Florida Top 25 High School Football Rankings, ventures south to tangle with nationally ranked Miami Central (No. 4 in Florida and No. 20 in the SBLive/Si national rankings).

Miami Central, now in Class 3A, looks to return to state championship glory and the Rockets will be led by quarterback Bekkam Kritza, a Penn State commit. Lakeland may have the best high school football program in Florida, outside of South Florida. The Dreadnaughts are led by junior linebacker Malik Morris. Expect Kritza and Morris to get well acquainted in this one.

Stay with SBLive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the Lakeland vs. Miami Central game.

1

2

3

4

T

Lakeland

Miami Central

(Refresh for the latest updates)

LIVE UPDATES: LAKELAND VS. MIAMI CENTRAL

PREGAME

- Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm ET

Published
Andy Villamarzo

ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Joe Frisaro

JOE FRISARO

Joe Frisaro is a veteran sports journalist with more than 40 years of professional experience. Joe graduated from the University of Alabama in 1983, and worked for two decades with various newspapers, including the Tampa Tribune, where he covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL. Joe was part of the growth at MLB.com, where he covered the Miami Marlins for 18 seasons before taking early retirement in 2020.  Joe’s ManOn2nd Podcast appears on the Real Voices of the Game Productions, and he’s covered South Florida prep sports for SBLive Sports Florida since 2022. Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeFrisaro 

Home/Florida