Live score updates: Lakeland vs. Miami Central
Two proud Florida high school football programs are set to meet in their respective season-openers, Friday night in South Florida, as Lakeland, the No. 9 team in the SBLive Florida Top 25 High School Football Rankings, ventures south to tangle with nationally ranked Miami Central (No. 4 in Florida and No. 20 in the SBLive/Si national rankings).
Miami Central, now in Class 3A, looks to return to state championship glory and the Rockets will be led by quarterback Bekkam Kritza, a Penn State commit. Lakeland may have the best high school football program in Florida, outside of South Florida. The Dreadnaughts are led by junior linebacker Malik Morris. Expect Kritza and Morris to get well acquainted in this one.
Stay with SBLive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the Lakeland vs. Miami Central game.
1
2
3
4
T
Lakeland
Miami Central
(Refresh for the latest updates)
LIVE UPDATES: LAKELAND VS. MIAMI CENTRAL
PREGAME
- Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm ET