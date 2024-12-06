Manatee hosts St. Thomas Aquinas in a Class 5A state semifinal: Live updates
Between Manatee and St. Thomas Aquinas, the two programs have combined to win 19 state championships.
Tonight, the Hurricanes and Raiders clash to see who will advance to next week's Class 5A final, which they'll play the winner of the opposite semifinal between Lakeland and Niceville. Manatee hasn't made a state championship game since 2011 while St. Thomas Aquinas has made the big contest six consecutive seasons.
>>>FHSAA 2024 PLAYOFF BRACKETS<<<
Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 5A state semifinals
2024 FHSAA high football state championship projections
Top 25 Florida High School Football Rankings (12/2/2024)
Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon between the two programs in Mid-Central Florida.
(Keep refreshing page for live updates from the game)
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
Aquinas
Manatee
PREGAME
Rural Invitational championship is slated to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi