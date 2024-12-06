High School

Manatee hosts St. Thomas Aquinas in a Class 5A state semifinal: Live updates

The Hurricanes look to clinch their first berth in a state final since 2011 going up against the 14-time champion Raiders of Fort Lauderdale

Andy Villamarzo

Homestead vs St Thomas Aquinas FHSAA 3M Final December 9, 2023
Homestead vs St Thomas Aquinas FHSAA 3M Final December 9, 2023 / Matt Christopher

Between Manatee and St. Thomas Aquinas, the two programs have combined to win 19 state championships.

Tonight, the Hurricanes and Raiders clash to see who will advance to next week's Class 5A final, which they'll play the winner of the opposite semifinal between Lakeland and Niceville. Manatee hasn't made a state championship game since 2011 while St. Thomas Aquinas has made the big contest six consecutive seasons.

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon between the two programs in Mid-Central Florida.

(Keep refreshing page for live updates from the game)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

Aquinas

Manatee

PREGAME

Rural Invitational championship is slated to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

