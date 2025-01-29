High School

Matt Jackson named new head football coach at Tallahassee Lincoln (Florida)

Jackson is a former University of Florida standout

Andy Villamarzo

The Lincoln Trojans defeated the Leon Lions 42-0 at Gene Cox Stadium on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
The Lincoln Trojans defeated the Leon Lions 42-0 at Gene Cox Stadium on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

When it came down to finding the program's next head football coach, Tallahassee Lincoln (Florida) decided to go with a little local flavor.

Jimmie Tyson steps down as Lincoln (Florida) head football coach

On Tuesday, the Trojans announced the hiring of former University of Florida standout Matt Jackson, who was apart of the staff the last couple of years, as head football coach. Jackson, a former Suwannee star, takes over for Jimmie Tyson, who stepped down as head coach after the 2024 season.

Tyson decided to leave after four seasons at Lincoln, ending his tenure as lead man of the Trojans. In Tyson's four seasons at the helm, he compiled an overall record of 33-15, notching two district championships.

Lincoln was coming off a banner year, with the Trojans going 10-3 and winning the Class 5A, District 2 championship. The Trojans only three losses came against Gadsden County and to Niceville, twice.

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida