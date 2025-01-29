Matt Jackson named new head football coach at Tallahassee Lincoln (Florida)
When it came down to finding the program's next head football coach, Tallahassee Lincoln (Florida) decided to go with a little local flavor.
Jimmie Tyson steps down as Lincoln (Florida) head football coach
On Tuesday, the Trojans announced the hiring of former University of Florida standout Matt Jackson, who was apart of the staff the last couple of years, as head football coach. Jackson, a former Suwannee star, takes over for Jimmie Tyson, who stepped down as head coach after the 2024 season.
Tyson decided to leave after four seasons at Lincoln, ending his tenure as lead man of the Trojans. In Tyson's four seasons at the helm, he compiled an overall record of 33-15, notching two district championships.
Lincoln was coming off a banner year, with the Trojans going 10-3 and winning the Class 5A, District 2 championship. The Trojans only three losses came against Gadsden County and to Niceville, twice.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi