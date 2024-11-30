Jimmie Tyson steps down as Lincoln (Florida) head football coach
Just a day after Lincoln fell, 31-10, to Niceville in a Class 5A, Region 1 final, the Trojans will begin a search for a new head football coach.
According to 4Quarters Online, Jimmie Tyson after four seasons at Lincoln has decided to end his tenure as lead man of the Trojans. In Tyson's four seasons at the helm, he compiled an overall record of 33-15, notching two district championships.
Per the report, Tyson plans to remain active at the school and with the football program. Tyson cited that he wanted to spend more time as a father as apart of his decision in leaving the program.
Lincoln was coming off a banner year, with the Trojans going 10-3 and winning the Class 5A, District 2 championship. The Trojans only three losses came against Gadsden County and to Niceville, twice.
5 takeaways from Florida high school football's region final round
Florida high school football Rural state championships/1A-7A state semifinal matchups set
3 takeaways from St. Augustine's 4A region final win over Choctawhatchee
3 takeaways from Kissimmee Osceola's decisive 6A region final victory over Armwood
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolsi