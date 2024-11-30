High School

Jimmie Tyson steps down as Lincoln (Florida) head football coach

According to 4Quarters Online, Tyson after four seasons has decided to end his tenure as lead man of the Trojans

Trojans defensive coordinator Jimmie Tyson observes the action as Lincoln beats Bainbridge 28-6 at Gene Cox Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. Lincoln Bainbridge 2018 414
Just a day after Lincoln fell, 31-10, to Niceville in a Class 5A, Region 1 final, the Trojans will begin a search for a new head football coach.

According to 4Quarters Online, Jimmie Tyson after four seasons at Lincoln has decided to end his tenure as lead man of the Trojans. In Tyson's four seasons at the helm, he compiled an overall record of 33-15, notching two district championships.

Per the report, Tyson plans to remain active at the school and with the football program. Tyson cited that he wanted to spend more time as a father as apart of his decision in leaving the program.

Lincoln was coming off a banner year, with the Trojans going 10-3 and winning the Class 5A, District 2 championship. The Trojans only three losses came against Gadsden County and to Niceville, twice.

