McLaughlin (Florida) announces Ray Grant Jr. as the program's first-ever head football coach
When the McLaughlin Phoenix take the field for the first time in school history this upcoming fall, they'll have some experience at their backs when it comes to the head coaching position.
The school announced on Wednesday the appointment of Ray Grant Jr. as the Phoenix's first-ever head football coach. Grant Jr. most recently was the varsity wide receivers/junior varsity head coach on the Sanford Seminole coaching staff under the direction of Karl Calhoun.
Down below is the announcement from the school on welcoming Grant Jr. as McLaughlin's head football coach:
"Mclaughlin Academy of Excellence welcomes Coach Ray Grant. As a former McLaughlin student, Coach Grant is happy to return to his roots in Lake Wales as our head football coach. Coach Grant is a highly accomplished high school football coach with over a decade of coaching experience across Florida, specializing in high scoring offenses and mentoring student-athletes both on and off the field. Most recently, he served as the JV Head Coach, Academic Coordinator, and Varsity Wide Receivers Coach at Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida. Coach Grant helped play a pivotal role in the program’s success. Under his leadership, the JV team achieved an impressive 8-2 over the last two seasons, while averaging 45 points per game and outscoring opponents 201-40 over this last season. While at Seminole High School, the team has multiple accolades, including the 2023 FHSAA Class 4M District 2 and Seminole Athletic Conference Championships, as well as maintaining a position in Florida’s MaxPreps Top 20 rankings for consecutive seasons. Additionally, Coach Grant prioritized academics, helping the team achieve its highest GPA in program history at 3.125.
Before his tenure at Seminole, Coach Grant served in various coaching roles across the state, including Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach positions at Oak Ridge, Westside, and Poinciana High Schools. His efforts have consistently elevated team performance, breaking school records, securing playoff berths, and fostering a culture of excellence. Notably, Coach Grant has been instrumental in developing talent, with 18 wide receivers under his guidance earning college scholarships. With a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of North Florida, Coach Grant combines his academic background with a passion for player development, mentoring student-athletes to excel both athletically and academically. His dedication to building winning programs while emphasizing integrity, teamwork, and scholastic achievement has made him a respected leader in Florida high school football."
More From High School On SI
• Florida high school girls flag football: No. 2 Alonso shuts down No. 1 Robinson
• Connor Stalions gives hot take on the current landscape of high school 7-on-7
• Nick Bigica returning for second stint as Golden Gate (Florida) football head coach
• 5 teams we’d love to see on a Florida high school football version of “Hard Knocks”
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi