Miami Central vs. Miami Northwestern; Live score updates (10/4/2024)
Bitter rivals square off for bragging rights in Miami, as No. 7 Rockets and No. 14 Bulls battle at Traz Powell Stadium
There is nothing like a South Florida football rivalry and there be no rivalry game more intense than Friday's meeting between Miami Central and Miami Northwestern at the annual Soul Bowl at Traz Powell Stadium. The Rockets are currently ranked No. 7 in Florida by SBLive and the Bulls are ranked No. 14. Miami Central has won the last five meetings.
Follow live and refresh this page for updates live in the moment and as it happens. Kickoff is set of 7 pm ET.
MIAMI CENTRAL VS. MIAMI NORTHWESTERN
1
2
3
4
F
Miami Central
Miami Northwestern
Refresh for the latest.
PREGAME
- Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm.
Published