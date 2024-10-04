High School

Miami Central vs. Miami Northwestern; Live score updates (10/4/2024)

Bitter rivals square off for bragging rights in Miami, as No. 7 Rockets and No. 14 Bulls battle at Traz Powell Stadium

Gary Adornato

Miami Northwestern, under first year head coach Teddy Bridgewater, will seek to tip the balance of power in Miami when it challenges Miami Central in the "Soul Bowl" Friday night/ / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

There is nothing like a South Florida football rivalry and there be no rivalry game more intense than Friday's meeting between Miami Central and Miami Northwestern at the annual Soul Bowl at Traz Powell Stadium. The Rockets are currently ranked No. 7 in Florida by SBLive and the Bulls are ranked No. 14. Miami Central has won the last five meetings.

Follow live and refresh this page for updates live in the moment and as it happens. Kickoff is set of 7 pm ET.

MIAMI CENTRAL VS. MIAMI NORTHWESTERN

1

2

3

4

F

Miami Central

Miami Northwestern

Refresh for the latest.

PREGAME

- Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm.

Published
Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

