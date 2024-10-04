Miami Central, Miami Northwestern meet in highly anticipated 305 tilt: 3 things to know
This game has all the makings to being truly the best game in Florida on the Week 7 slate.
Nor just because it's down in Miami, but because of where the programs are at, value in the win and of course, bragging rights galore around Dade County.
Yes, it's Miami Central and Miami Northwestern, with the game having plenty of implications heading into the home stretch of contests moving forward. The Rockets have won five straight in this hotly contested rivalry, which pits arguably two of South Florida's top programs against one another at Traz Powell Stadium.
High School On SI Florida gives you three things you should know ahead of the big time Dade County tilt between the two rivals takes place tonight:
1. A very quarterback eccentric matchup
Surprise, surprise. Like it was any news to folks that either of these teams wouldn't be trotting out some pretty good passers. Thing is, neither team before the season rode into the 2024 season with clear starters at the quarterback position. Anthony McQueen has blossomed under center for the Rockets and now has positioned himself as a darkhorse MVP candidate this fall. So far this season, McQueen has completed 33-of-46 (71 percent) passes for 911 yards, 10 touchdowns and just one mere interception. Also throw in the 147 rushing yards and four scores on the ground. For the Bulls, Strawder has become the clear cut guy for Teddy Bridgewater and hisplay has spoken for itself. The signal caller has thrown for an impressive 924 yards and 15 touchdowns. The game will absolutely come down to which of these quarterbacks can perform under the bright lights of Traz in front of a packed house.
2. Jube Joseph vs. Teddy Bridgewater
Does t get much better for head coaching matchups in the Sunshine State? We really don't think so as Miami Central's Jube Joseph and Miami Northwestern's Teddy Bridgewater battle wits tonight and these two are about as good as it gets when it comes down to coaching. Joseph is in Year 3 as lead man at Miami Central and he's led the Rockets to four straight victories since the season-opening loss to Lakeland at home. From his epic pregame speeches to making adjustments on the go, Joseph definitely can go head-to-head with the best of 'em. Then enter Bridgewater, a well known former NFL'er, who has played in this game himself when he was in high school as a Bull. To say this game runs deep in the veins of both coaches might be an understatement as each knows what it means to the communities, alumni and schools to notching a win.
3. Calvin Russell Jr. could be the difference maker
Arguably the top player in the country when it pertains to the Class of 2026, Calvin Russell Jr. can this time around play at his natural position compared to last year. In 2023, Russell played quarterback mostly for Northwestern, making it difficult to have the full impact on the game at his natural position at wide receiver. Now with Strawder tossing the rock to him, Russell has flourished in Bridgewater's system, hauling in 17 passes for 383 yards and seven touchdowns. Miami Central will look to bracket whichever side Russell is on, but it some or most cases, it might not make too much of a difference.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl