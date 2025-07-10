Miami Northwestern's Teddy Bridgewater under investigation for social media post
According to Jon Santucci, of the Palm Beach Post, the Miami Northwestern football program is under investigation for the second time in the tenure of head coach Teddy Bridgewater.
The investigation featured a social media post from Bridgewater back on July 7, where he was asking for donations for the football program. The former NFL quarterback said in the report that he was spending considerable money from his personal account for the team in 2024 where each week he would spend around $700 in Uber fees.
According to the Palm Beach Post report, the Uber rides were at the heart of numerous violations discovered by the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) when it found The First Academy of Orlando guilty of numerous violations in November 2024. The Royals were forced to forfeit eight wins from the 2024 season, dealt a $36,000 fine and levied a two-year postseason ban.
In his social media post, Bridgewater stated that he spent $14,000 for a four-night preseason camp, including $9,500 for Northwestern-branded clothing, $1,300 for recovery trucks following games, and $2,200 for pregame meals for the program.
The report also stated that the FHSAA received an allegation in November of 2024 that Miami Northwestern played an ineligible player during the Bulls' playoff run. The FHSAA declined to take action against the program in that matter.
The Bulls are coming off a 12-2 record in 2024 where they won the Florida Class 3A State Championship Game, defeating Raines, 41-0, and Bridgewater took home the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 3A Football Coach of the Year award.
Miami Northwestern is once again destined to be one of the favorites to win the Class 3A Championship in 2025 where they are led by five-star senior wide receiver Calvin Russell (Syracuse commit), four-star senior defensive lineman James Johnson (Georgia commit), and four-star senior safety Tedarius Hughes (Florida State commit). Another name worth noting this upcoming season will be sophomore quarterback Neimann Lawrence, who currently has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, and several others.
Miami Northwestern is set to kickoff the 2025 season on Saturday, August 23rd when it will host Orange Lutheran (California) at Traz Powell Stadium.