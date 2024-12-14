High School

Miami Northwestern vs. Jacksonville Raines: Live score; updates; Florida 3A high school football state championship

The Bulls and Vikings clash to kick off the final day of the 2024 FHSAA football state championships in Miami

Raines' Tony Williams (1) fends off Booker's Dajien Walton (13) during the third quarter of an FHSAA Class 3A state football semifinal matchup Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 at Raines High School in Jacksonville, Fla. Raines Vikings held off Booker Tornadoes 28-23 and advacne to the state final.
Raines' Tony Williams (1) fends off Booker's Dajien Walton (13) during the third quarter of an FHSAA Class 3A state football semifinal matchup Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 at Raines High School in Jacksonville, Fla. Raines Vikings held off Booker Tornadoes 28-23 and advacne to the state final. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school football state championship series has reached its final day as two more state titles are on the line.

Acting as the grand finale for Saturday's action is the Class 3A championship game featuring the Miami Northwestern Bulls (11-2) squaring off with the Jacksonville Raines Vikings (13-0) at 7:30 p.m. from Pitbull Stadium.

Predicting the winner of the 2024 Florida high school football 3A state championship

High School On SI will be providing live updates all afternoon.

(Keep refreshing page for live updates from the game)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

F

MNW

Raines

PREGAME

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

FIRST HALF

FIRST QUARTER

