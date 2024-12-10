Predicting the winner of the 2024 Florida high school football 3A state championship
The Class 3A state playoffs continued in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint.
Heading into Friday, it helped set up a fantastic state championship matchup, and the talented field of teams is now down to just the final two clubs. The state championship game will feature a intriguing matchup, as the two of the state's most storied programs, Miami Northwestern and Raines, square off at Pitbull Stadium on Saturday night to cap the FHSAA state championships.
Check out who High School On SI predicts who will win the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday night at Pitbull Stadium in Miami, Florida.
CLASS 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Dec. 14, 7:30PM)
Miami Northwestern (11-2) vs. Raines (13-0)
Andy V's quick hit: Might be no other better way to end the FHSAA's state championships down in Miami than to feature one of Dade County's greates players of all time leading his alma mater to a title game.
It's been a story in the making for Teddy Bridgewater and the Bulls as they head down to Pitbull Stadium with their sights set on claiming the program's eighth state championship.
Miami Northwestern's offense is led by quarterback Leon Strawder (2,387 yards, 37 touchdowns) and 2026 phenom Calvin Russell. The key for Raines in pulling off a win is slowing down the Bulls' balanced offense, which can also run the ball after totaling over 2,100 during the season.
We just feel like that might be easier said than done against Teddy Bridgewater's Bulls, whom have rolled up 221 points in four playoff wins and have looked unstoppable at times.
On defensive side of the ball, Bridgewater's defense has recorded three shutout victories, speaking to the high level that end of the ball is playing at. Leading the way on defense is 6-foot-4 defensive edge rusher Deangelo Thompson, who has a team-high 10 sacks.
Timothy Cole, who rocks the same number former NFL legend Brian Dawkins wore whehe was at Raines, has been superb under center for the Vikings this season throwing for 2,812 yards, 43 touchdowns while rushing for 872 and adding nine scores on the ground.
If the Vikings are to win this game, they will need Cole to once again be a star against a Northwestern defense that's only yielded 12 points throughout the entire playoffs.
Ta'darius Washington has been strong alongside Cole in the backfield, rushing for 939 yards and finding the endzone 17 times. Offensive tackle Solomon Thomas (LSU signee) will be key in making sure Cole remains upright and making the way for running lanes in the trenches.
Defensively, junior outside linebacker Tony Williams lead a stout front seven and has made 101 tackles and 16 going for a loss.
Expect the Vikings to come out strong with a chance to reach its first state championship berth since 2018 when Raines won it all in Class 4A.
PREDICTION: Miami Northwestern 35, Raines 24
