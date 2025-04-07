North Tampa Christian (Florida) names Desmond Oliver head boys basketball coach
On Monday morning, North Tampa Christian has announced the hiring of Desmond Oliver as their new head boys basketball coach.
Oliver brings in over 30 years of coaching experience where he has coached at power-five programs such as Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. He also has had previous stops at St. Bonaventure, Canisius, Charlotte, Cornell, and Rhode Island where he was an assistant as well before landing his first head coaching gig.
In April of 2021, Oliver was named the 18th head men's basketball coach at East Tennessee State in their program history where he led a young Buccaneer team to a 15-17 record in the 2021-2022 season. In 2022-2023, Oliver went 12-20 where ten of those 20 losses were decided by 4 points or fewer.
In May of 2023, Oliver was hired as an assistant coach under the late Amir Abdur-Rahim at the University of South Florida for two seasons.
Oliver comes into North Tampa Christian replacing Zach Reynolds who spent the previous four seasons where he led the Titans to a 91-23 record and reached the program's first Final Four in school history in 2024-2025 before losing in four overtimes to Victory Christian Academy.
