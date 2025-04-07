Top 25 national high school boys basketball final rankings (4/7/2025)
Cameron Boozer put a stamp on one of the most prolific high school basketball careers of all-time on Saturday.
The Duke-bound forward led the Columbus Explorers to a Chipotle National title, beating Dynamic Prep on Saturday.
That minted the Miami, Florida powerhouse as the nation's No. 1 team in the season's final High School on SI national boys basketball rankings, released Monday, and mints Columbus as the de-facto 2024-25 national champion.
Who else rose, dropped, debuted? Scroll down for the final top 25, now that high school basketball seasons and postseason events have concluded across the country.
(Senior reporter Tarek Fattal contributed to this report)
FINAL TOP 25 NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL FINAL RANKINGS
April 7 2025
1. Columbus (Fla.)
Record: 30-3 | TEAM PAGE
Cayden Boozer was the star of the weekend, hitting a buzzer-beater in the Chipotle Nationals semifinals and pouring on 27 points (on 9 of 14 shooting) to lead Columbus to a national title. The Explorers finish the year with a FHSAA four-peat and de-facto national title.
2. Eastvale Roosevelt (Calif.)
Record: 35-2 | TEAM PAGE
Roosevelt crowned itself the king of basketball in California by winning the CIF State Open Division title. The Mustangs defeated Notre Dame (twice) and Harvard-Westlake in the SoCal regionals before dominating NorCal champion Riordan in the state final. Brayden Burries, the CA Player of the Year, scored 44 points.
3. Dynamic Prep (Tex.)
Record: 34-5 | TEAM PAGE
The Jermaine O'Neal-led private school upstart ran the table in Texas Christian Athletic League (non-UIL) competition, then reached the Chipotle Nationals championship as a 10-seed after wins over Montverde (67-52), Link Academy (74-55) and Prolific Prep (83-64) before losing to Columbus in the final.
4. Prolific Prep (Calif.)
Record: 35-6 | TEAM PAGE
Kansas-bound Darryn Peterson, the nation's No. 2 rated player, and fellow McDonald's All-American Game selection Niko Bundalo (Washington signee) led the Crew to a Grind Session title sweep and the Chipotle Nationals semifinals, where they lost to No. 2 Dynamic Prep.
5. Brewster Academy (N.H.)
Record: 28-5 | TEAM PAGE
A charmed season that included going 9-2 in the EYBL Scholastic League ended with a buzzer-beating loss at the hands of Cayden Boozer and Columbus in the Chipotle Nationals semifinals.
6. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (Calif.)
Record: 28-8 | TEAM PAGE
The second-best team in California this season, coming short to only Roosevelt in the CIF Southern Section and CIF State SoCal regional finals. Tyran Stokes, NaVorro Bowman and Zach White made for a strong trio.
7. Harvard-Westlake (Calif.)
Record: 31-3 | TEAM PAGE
The Wolverines were led by McDonald's All-American Nik Khamenia en route to another Mission League title, but fell short of a third straight CIF State Open Division title.
8. Perry (Ariz.)
Record: 27-2 | TEAM PAGE
Arizona-bound 5-star Koa Peat is goated, as the kids say, in Arizona high school hoops history after leading the Pumas to a fourth consecutive Arizona Interscholastic Association state title — this time with a broken hand.
9. Hoover (Ala.)
Record: 35-0 | TEAM PAGE
Led by Tennessee-signed center DeWayne Brown, the Bucs swept their way to an AHSAA three-peat and a perfect 35-0 season.
10. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
Record: 24-7 | TEAM PAGE
The Crusaders sputtered early thanks to a string of injuries, but once Syracuse-bound Kiyan Anthony got going, LuHi won 20 of its last 22 games, including wins over Brewster Academy, Columbus, San Antonio Brennan, and Paul VI.
11. Gonzaga College (D.C.)
Record: 29-5 | TEAM PAGE
This may have been legendary coach Steve Turner's most complete team, which logged a Les Schwab Invitational championship and a runner-up WCAC finish.
12. Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Record: 19-8 | TEAM PAGE
After winning a national championship with Cooper Flagg and one of the best high school basketball teams of all-time in 2023-24, the Eagles finished fourth in Nike EYBL and reached Chipotle Nationals, where it lost to Dynamic Prep in the first round. Four Eagles averaged double-digit scored, led by Florida-bound CJ Ingram (12.6 points, 6.9 boards and 1.7 steals per game).
13. IMG Academy (Fla.)
Record: 21-7 | TEAM PAGE
The Ascenders showed they could play with anyone, beating Link Academy, Montverde, Dynamic Prep, La Lumiere (twice), and more.
14. Utah Prep (Utah)
Record: 20-11
BYU-bound AJ Dybantsa, widely viewed as the top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, was nothing short of phenomenal for the prep upstart. He averaged 21.5 points, 12.7 boards, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game and led Utah Prep to a second place Grind Session finish.
15. Fishers (Ind.)
Record: 30-1 | TEAM PAGE
A marvelous season it was, but a storybook ending it was not — Fishers ran the table all the way to the IHSAA Class 1A state title, where its perfect season was spoiled by Jeffersonville by one point in overtime.
16. Wheeler (Ga.)
Record: 29-3 | TEAM PAGE
After sweeping its district, Wheeler beat previously ranked Grayson handily in the GSHA Class 6A semifinals on its way to a state title.
17. St. Joseph (Calif.)
Record: 31-2 | TEAM PAGE
Led by McDonald's All-American Tounde Yessoufou, St. Joseph won the CIF Central Coast Division 1 title and fell to Notre Dame in the CIF State playoffs.
Yessoufou is California's all-time leading scorer.
18. Paul VI (Va.)
Record: 27-6 | TEAM PAGE
The WCAC title is typically a top-10 national weather vane and this year was no exception. The Panthers toppled Gonzaga for a WCAC two-peat then were bested in the Virginia state semifinals by Bishop O'Connell.
19. Link Academy (Mo.)
Record: 22-9 | TEAM PAGE
In what at times was an up-and-down season, Houston-signed center Chris Cenac was a steady leader, averaging 12.1 points, 7.6 boards and a block per game. The Lions finished sixth in EYBL Scholastic play.
20. Wasatch Academy (Utah)
Record: 25-5 | TEAM PAGE
The Utah prep school powerhouse finished third in the Nike EYBL and saw its season end to top-ranked Columbus in the Chipotle Nationals quarterfinals. Houston-signed Isiah Harwell and four-star Junior County—both shooting guards—led the way with 13 points per game each.
21. Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Record: 18-4 | TEAM PAGE
The Trailblazers finish the year the CIF State Division I champions, capping the 'James Era' as Bryce James wins his last high school game a state champion. Bryce Cofield, Gavin Hightower and Maxi Adams were the Trailblazers best performers this season.
22. Duncanville (Tex.)
Record: 27-7
The Panthers finished district runners-up to Lancaster, but rallied to mount a UIL 6A Division I state title run that included a season-spoiling semifinal win over Allen and a championship win over Bellaire. TCU-bound Kayden "Bugg" Edwards shouldered a heavy load on offensive, averaging 25 points per game.
23. San Antonio Brennan (Tex.)
Record: 34-4 | TEAM PAGE
Five-star point guard Kingston Fleming and Brennan's storybook season was spoiled in the UIL Class 6A Division I state semifinals by Bellaire. Competing as "Bears (TX)" due to the UIL's restrictive postseason rules, they reached the quarterfinals of the The Throne national tournament, where they lost to Long Island Lutheran (or rather "Crusaders (NY)."
24. Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.)
Record: 22-1
Cincinnati-signed forward Shon Abaev (20.9 points, 7.3 boards, 3.3 assists per game) and standout sophomore point guard Cayden Daughtry (16.7 points, 3.6 assists per game) led the Eagles to a Class 3A FHSAA state title.
25. Oak Park (Mo.)
Record: 32-1 | TEAM PAGE
If not for a narrow loss to Dallas public school North Crowley, the Northmen would have run the table. They beat Chaminade for the Missouri Class 6A state championship. Corbin Allen and Caleb Estes each averaged 16.3 points per game (Allen chipped in 8.7 boards and 2.5 blocks per game, too) to lead the way.
— Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @AndyBuhler
— Tarek Fattal | tarek@scorebooklive.com | @Tarek_Fattal