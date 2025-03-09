High School

Palm Harbor Lady Canes Softball Tournament Scores (3/8/2025)

We have scores from all the games over at the Eddie C. Moore Softball Complex in Clearwater

Andy Villamarzo

Parrish’s Hannah Lewis (10) hits the ball during the 5A state softball championship game between Gainesville High School and Parrish Community High School at Legends Way Ballfields in Clermont on Friday, May 24, 2024.
Parrish’s Hannah Lewis (10) hits the ball during the 5A state softball championship game between Gainesville High School and Parrish Community High School at Legends Way Ballfields in Clermont on Friday, May 24, 2024. / Paul Ryan/Special to the Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

At the Eddie C. Moore Softball Complex in Clearwater over the last few days was the Palm Harbor Lady Canes Invitational, which featured some of the high school softball teams from around the Sunshine State.

Calvary Christian and Newsome ended up winning their respective bracket championships on Saturday, with plenty of great games taking place over the course of the previous few days of action.

Down below are the scores from the Palm Harbor Lady Canes Invitational:

Friday, March 7th

Parrish Community 3, Tampa Catholic 0

Steinbrenner 3, Tampa Catholic 1

Parrish Community 3, Steinbrenner 0

Sarasota 9, Auburndale 0

Newsome 15, Auburndale 0

Newsome 8, Sarasota 3

East Bay 6, Sickles 1

Palm Harbor 16, East Bay 1

Palm Harbor 11, Sickles 3

Bartow 8, Palmetto 0

Bartow 10, Academy of Holy Names 6

Palmetto 15, Academy of Holy Names 7

Calvary Christian 10, Clearwater 0

Clearwater 14, Lake Mary 7

Lanf O' Lakes 7, Lake Mary 6

Hagerty 8, Osceola 2

Newsome 9, Sarasota 3

Calvary Christian 11, Land O' Lakes 5

Mitchell 9, Inspiration Academy 2

Mitchell 4, Osceola 2

Hagerty 4, Inspiration 0

Saturday, March 8th

Auburndale 7, Sickles 4

Sarasota 12, East Bay 0

Tampa Catholic 14, Auburndale 3

Tampa Catholic 5, Academy of Holy Names 1

Palmetto 1, Steinbrenner 0

Academoy of Holy Names 8, Sickles 1

Land O' Lakes 9, Clearwater 3

Newsome 5, Palm Harbor 1

Steinbrenner 11, East Bay 1

Bartow 5, Parrish Community 0

Calvary Christian 5, Lake Mary 1

Osceola 9, Lake Mary 1

Clearwater 4, Inspiration Academy 3

Inspiration Academy 3, Osceola 2

Mitchell 7, Hagerty 6

Published
