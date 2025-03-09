Palm Harbor Lady Canes Softball Tournament Scores (3/8/2025)
At the Eddie C. Moore Softball Complex in Clearwater over the last few days was the Palm Harbor Lady Canes Invitational, which featured some of the high school softball teams from around the Sunshine State.
Calvary Christian and Newsome ended up winning their respective bracket championships on Saturday, with plenty of great games taking place over the course of the previous few days of action.
Down below are the scores from the Palm Harbor Lady Canes Invitational:
Friday, March 7th
Parrish Community 3, Tampa Catholic 0
Steinbrenner 3, Tampa Catholic 1
Parrish Community 3, Steinbrenner 0
Sarasota 9, Auburndale 0
Newsome 15, Auburndale 0
Newsome 8, Sarasota 3
East Bay 6, Sickles 1
Palm Harbor 16, East Bay 1
Palm Harbor 11, Sickles 3
Bartow 8, Palmetto 0
Bartow 10, Academy of Holy Names 6
Palmetto 15, Academy of Holy Names 7
Calvary Christian 10, Clearwater 0
Clearwater 14, Lake Mary 7
Lanf O' Lakes 7, Lake Mary 6
Hagerty 8, Osceola 2
Newsome 9, Sarasota 3
Calvary Christian 11, Land O' Lakes 5
Mitchell 9, Inspiration Academy 2
Mitchell 4, Osceola 2
Hagerty 4, Inspiration 0
Saturday, March 8th
Auburndale 7, Sickles 4
Sarasota 12, East Bay 0
Tampa Catholic 14, Auburndale 3
Tampa Catholic 5, Academy of Holy Names 1
Palmetto 1, Steinbrenner 0
Academoy of Holy Names 8, Sickles 1
Land O' Lakes 9, Clearwater 3
Newsome 5, Palm Harbor 1
Steinbrenner 11, East Bay 1
Bartow 5, Parrish Community 0
Calvary Christian 5, Lake Mary 1
Osceola 9, Lake Mary 1
Clearwater 4, Inspiration Academy 3
Inspiration Academy 3, Osceola 2
Mitchell 7, Hagerty 6
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi