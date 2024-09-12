Parents of Miami football commit Amari Wallace file injury claims against 2 Florida school boards
Amari Wallace, a 4-star recruit and one of the top-rated defensive backs in the nation, is missing his senior year of high school football at Miami Central in South Florida after suffering a compound fracture to his left leg, on July 23, in what his family’s attorney has labeled an “illegal scrimmage.” The scrimmage allegedly took place on the football field at Miramar High School in Broward County. As he faces a lengthy recovery and rehabilitation, his true freshman year of college football also remains in jeopardy.
On August 29, Wallace’s parents, Ebonie Gearing and Akins Wallace, sent notices of claims, via their attorney and on behalf of their son who is a minor, to the Miami-Dade County School Board and the Broward County School Board. The notices are required by law as a precedent to initiating legal proceedings. The family seeks to hold the jurisdictions accountable for Wallace’s injury and effect change that would prevent something similar from happening to other players in the future. Miami Central is located in Miami-Dade County.
According to David Brill, the attorney for Wallace and his family, Miami Central head football coach Jube Joseph told Wallace and his teammates “to meet up at the Miramar High School game field for an 11-on-11 scrimmage, and not tell anyone because it was an illegal scrimmage.”
According to Brill, the two teams participated in an unsanctioned, non-contact and un-padded 11-on-11 scrimmage on Miramar’s game field which Brill stated was “unsafe” and “not yet readied for use.” Wallace was injured after leaping to make an interception and landing awkwardly with his left leg in a hole on the field.
Wallace suffered a clean fracture of his tibial shaft which required surgery to repair. He was confined to a wheel chair for several weeks and has just recently begun to walk with the aid of crutches. He is undergoing physical therapy three times per week and his prognosis for a full recovery is good.
“Amari is working on regaining full strength and function,” said Brill. “There will be no football for him this year and next year is uncertain. For the time being there will be no sports and no weight lifting with his leg. The hope is that he will be able to play football again without limitations.”
Wallace started at Miami Central in each of his first three years and helped lead the Rockets to two Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state championships. In June he announced his commitment to his hometown University, the University of Miami, over high profile finalists Auburn, Louisville and LSU. He planned to sign a national letter of intent with the Hurricanes during the NCAA early signing period in December.
“There's nothing like home,” Wallace told CanesInsight.com, at the time of his commitment. “The communication that me, my mom, my dad, the coaching staff have with Miami, it's just unbelievable. I've been a fan for Miami for a few years.
“Why not stay home? I stayed home because I want my mom, my dad, my brothers, aunties, cousins, everybody watching me at the University of Miami. Watch me ball out at Hard Rock Stadium.”
In the same interview, Wallace shared his football philosophy that could have played a role in his suffering such a serious injury in the preseason.
“It doesn’t matter if it's 7-on-7, tackle football, I always try to give the game 110%,” said Wallace. “It could be a big game, or it could be a little game. I always try to stay focused and tuned in to the game.”
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Wallace made 44 tackles, defended 10 passes and had two interceptions during Miami Central's run to the 2022 Florida 2M state championship. In 2023 Wallace had three interceptions as well as six passes defended and one forced fumble.
When asked what impact the injury may have on Wallace’s scholarship offer from the University of Miami, Brill replied, “Unknown.”
According to Brill, both school boards are afforded sovereign immunity under Florida statutes, which limits any monetary gain Wallace and his family may receive from these claims. Brill said money is not the primary goal.
“My claims relative to Amari’s injury are against the School Board of Broward County and the School Board of Miami-Dade County,” said Brill. “Those entities are afforded sovereign immunity under Florida statute. That statute caps the recovery available to $200,000.00, absent securing a claims bill from the Florida legislature, signed into law by the Governor, for an amount in excess. Getting a claims bill on a case like Amari’s is impossible. My fees on Amari’s case are capped by that Florida statute at 25%. So Amari isn’t going to make a significant monetary recovery. And I’m not going to make much in fees. That’s not why we’re pursuing this matter.
“We’re pursuing this matter because we can’t countenance cheating by Florida high school football coaches for some ostensible advantage of winning games, often at risk of injury to players. And for what, in this particular instance? An extra scrimmage a week before legitimate scrimmages start? What difference could that possibly make to a winning program? What would Miami Central gain?
"We aim to effectuate positive change in a system replete with coaches who espouse win at all costs. We aim to teach and remind them of what it’s supposed to be about. And hopefully, as a result of our efforts, nothing like what happened to Amari will happen to another student athlete.”
In our reporting at the time of Wallace’s injury, SBLive was unable to ascertain if the scrimmage was sanctioned. We reached out to both Joseph and Miami Central principal Raymond J. Sands for comment and received no response. The incident occurred six days prior to the July 29 start date for high school football practice in Florida and would have required FHSAA sanctioning.
Under Florida’s sovereign immunity statute each school board has up to six months to respond to the notifications they have received. No legal proceedings can be initiated prior to the conclusion of this six month period. In the interim, the parties are free to communicate and potentially negotiate a settlement to the matter.
When contacted for comment, a representative of the Broward County School Board acknowledged receipt of the notification of claim from the Wallace family attorney but elected not to comment further.
“Broward County Public Schools is in receipt of the letter,” said Keyla Concepción, Director, Mass Media & Community Relations for Broward County Public Schools. “As a standard practice, our District does not comment on pending, potential or ongoing litigation.”
According to Brill, an investigation of the matter is underway in Miami-Dade. It is being conducted by the Civilian Investigative Unit and the lead investigator, Arthur Soule, has already interviewed Amari Wallace and his family. SBLive contacted Mr. Soule, seeking comment, but has not yet received a response.