Players to Watch For at the FHS7v7A Blast Off Challenge

We provide you a list of players to keep an eye on at St. Cloud High School on Saturday afternoon

Andy Villamarzo

Bartram Trail running back Arthur Lewis IV (0) rushes for yardage against Tocoi Creek during a high school football game on September 25, 2024. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]
On Saturday morning, 16 teams will gather at St. Cloud High School to take part in the FHS7v7A Blast Off Challenge.

The passing tournament is fourth event leading into this summer's FHS7v7 State Championships to be played at The Villages Charter School.

There's plenty of high school football talent that will be on full display on Saturday, with many receiving Power 4 looks and Division I offers.

Now as we head into the 7-on-7 tournament we take a dive into the players to watch for along with giving you the teams that will be participating down below.

Players to Watch For at the FHS7v7A Blast Off Challenge at St. Cloud High School

Buchholz

Trace Johnson, 2026, QB

Justin Williams, 2026, ATH

Caleb Young Jr., 2026, ATH

Keil McGriff, 2026, ATH

Bartram Trail

Coleson Baum, 2026, QB

Arthur Lewis V, 2026, RB

Eustis

Khevyn Jackson, 2026, TE

Hagerty

Royce Jenkins, 2027, QB

Jonathan Gandy, 2026, WR 

Horizon

Blake Mottley, 2026, ATH

Lake Howell

Luke Barhorst, 2026, QB

Richard Hollingsworth, 2027, TE

Braylon Patterson, 2027, WR/DB

North Miami

Donnivin Dieujuste, 2026, WR/DB

Richardson Exilhomme, 2027, LB/SS

Oak Ridge

James Charleston, 2026, ATH

Antonio Fields, 2028, ATH

Donnell Huey III, 2026, WR

Orlando Freedom

Jordan Martinez, 2026, QB

South Lake 

Tre Kelly, 2026, QB

Malik Holman, 2026, RB

Keydrick Powell, 2026, WR

Jariah Powe, 2028, DB

St. Cloud

Jeremiah Lattier, 2028, QB

Stacy Taylor, 2027, ATH

Vanguard

Terrance Lewis, 2027, QB

Sergarion Gunsby, 2027, ATH

West Orange

Andrew Chung, 2028, QB

Brian Dillard, 2027, ATH

Winter Springs

Tristen Raines, 2027, ATH

Teams competing on Saturday, March 8th, 2025

Buchholz

Bartram Trail

Eustis

St. Cloud

South Lake

Orlando Freedom

Lake Howell

Oak Ridge

West Orange

Hagerty

Winter Springs

Vanguard

North Miami

Belleview

Horizon

Lyman

