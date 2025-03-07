Players to Watch For at the FHS7v7A Blast Off Challenge
On Saturday morning, 16 teams will gather at St. Cloud High School to take part in the FHS7v7A Blast Off Challenge.
The passing tournament is fourth event leading into this summer's FHS7v7 State Championships to be played at The Villages Charter School.
There's plenty of high school football talent that will be on full display on Saturday, with many receiving Power 4 looks and Division I offers.
Now as we head into the 7-on-7 tournament we take a dive into the players to watch for along with giving you the teams that will be participating down below.
Players to Watch For at the FHS7v7A Blast Off Challenge at St. Cloud High School
Buchholz
Trace Johnson, 2026, QB
Justin Williams, 2026, ATH
Caleb Young Jr., 2026, ATH
Keil McGriff, 2026, ATH
Bartram Trail
Coleson Baum, 2026, QB
Arthur Lewis V, 2026, RB
Eustis
Khevyn Jackson, 2026, TE
Hagerty
Royce Jenkins, 2027, QB
Jonathan Gandy, 2026, WR
Horizon
Blake Mottley, 2026, ATH
Lake Howell
Luke Barhorst, 2026, QB
Richard Hollingsworth, 2027, TE
Braylon Patterson, 2027, WR/DB
North Miami
Donnivin Dieujuste, 2026, WR/DB
Richardson Exilhomme, 2027, LB/SS
Oak Ridge
James Charleston, 2026, ATH
Antonio Fields, 2028, ATH
Donnell Huey III, 2026, WR
Orlando Freedom
Jordan Martinez, 2026, QB
South Lake
Tre Kelly, 2026, QB
Malik Holman, 2026, RB
Keydrick Powell, 2026, WR
Jariah Powe, 2028, DB
St. Cloud
Jeremiah Lattier, 2028, QB
Stacy Taylor, 2027, ATH
Vanguard
Terrance Lewis, 2027, QB
Sergarion Gunsby, 2027, ATH
West Orange
Andrew Chung, 2028, QB
Brian Dillard, 2027, ATH
Winter Springs
Tristen Raines, 2027, ATH
Teams competing on Saturday, March 8th, 2025
Buchholz
Bartram Trail
Eustis
St. Cloud
South Lake
Orlando Freedom
Lake Howell
Oak Ridge
West Orange
Hagerty
Winter Springs
Vanguard
North Miami
Belleview
Horizon
Lyman
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi