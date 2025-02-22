High School

Players to Watch For at the FHS7v7A Xtreme League 2 Tournament

We provide you a list of players to keep an eye on at South Sumter High School on Saturday afternoon

Andy Villamarzo

Buchholz quarterback Trace Johnson (12) rolls out to pass in warm-ups before a high school football game at Nease on September 30, 2024. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]
Buchholz quarterback Trace Johnson (12) rolls out to pass in warm-ups before a high school football game at Nease on September 30, 2024. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union] / Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Saturday morning, 16 teams will gather at South Sumter High School to take part in the FHS7v7A Xtreme League 2 Tournament.

The tournament is one of the beginning roads leading to this summer's FHS7v7 State Championships to be played at The Villages Charter School.

There's plenty of high school football talent that will be on full display on Saturday, with many receiving Power 4 looks and Division I offers.

Now as we head into the 7-on-7 tournament we take a dive into the players to watch for along with giving you the teams that will be participating down below.

Players to Watch For at the FHS7v7A Xtreme League 2 Tournament

South Sumter

James Boone, 2026, RB

Landen Sherman, 2026, QB

Buchholz

Evan Amar, 2026, LB/S

Trace Johnson, 2026, QB

Keil McGriff, 2026, ATH

Justin Williams, 2026, ATH

South Lake

Tre Kelly, 2026, QB

Mount Dora

Tymir Gaines, 2026, RB

Brody Jeckovich, 2027, LB/RB

Nicholas Kerr, 2027, QB

Jaren Reynolds, 2026, WR/DB

Aaron Staples, 2026, LB/WR

Yquayces Wilkins, 2026, WR

Zephyrhills Christian

Chris Trivigno, 2026, WR/S

Winter Springs

Jorden Federick, 2026, LB/TE

Tristen Raines, 2027, WR/RB

East Ridge

Lamar Garrison, 2028, WR/DB

Karon Palmer Jr., 2027, QB

Vero Beach

Efrem White, 2026, ATH

Bartram Trail

Coleson Baum, 2026, QB

Arthur Lewis Jr., 2026, RB

Gavin Patterson, 2028, QB

Belleview

Keondre Fillmore, 2026, ATH

Nicholas Mills, 2026, RB/DB

Eustis

Chris Troutman, 2026, DE/TE

Wildwood

Devonte Bailey, 2027, DB

Windermere

Diego Rivas, 2027, DB

CJ Bronaugh, 2026, DB

Leesburg

Jamarion Clark, 2027, WR

Teams competing on Saturday, February 21st, 2025

South Sumter
Eustis
Mount Dora
East Ridge
Leesburg
South Lake (Blue)
South Lake (Silver)
Wildwood
Buchholz
Vanguard
Bartram Trail
Vero Beach
Winter Springs
Zephyrhills Christian
Belleview
Windermere

More From High School On SI 

 Monarch (Florida) to face Archbishop Spalding (Maryland) & Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey) in 2025

• West Boca Raton (Florida) to face multiple national football powers in 2025

• IMG Academy Has Begun Its Search for Billy Miller’s Replacement as Head Football Coach

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida