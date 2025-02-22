Players to Watch For at the FHS7v7A Xtreme League 2 Tournament
On Saturday morning, 16 teams will gather at South Sumter High School to take part in the FHS7v7A Xtreme League 2 Tournament.
The tournament is one of the beginning roads leading to this summer's FHS7v7 State Championships to be played at The Villages Charter School.
There's plenty of high school football talent that will be on full display on Saturday, with many receiving Power 4 looks and Division I offers.
Now as we head into the 7-on-7 tournament we take a dive into the players to watch for along with giving you the teams that will be participating down below.
Players to Watch For at the FHS7v7A Xtreme League 2 Tournament
South Sumter
James Boone, 2026, RB
Landen Sherman, 2026, QB
Buchholz
Evan Amar, 2026, LB/S
Trace Johnson, 2026, QB
Keil McGriff, 2026, ATH
Justin Williams, 2026, ATH
South Lake
Tre Kelly, 2026, QB
Mount Dora
Tymir Gaines, 2026, RB
Brody Jeckovich, 2027, LB/RB
Nicholas Kerr, 2027, QB
Jaren Reynolds, 2026, WR/DB
Aaron Staples, 2026, LB/WR
Yquayces Wilkins, 2026, WR
Zephyrhills Christian
Chris Trivigno, 2026, WR/S
Winter Springs
Jorden Federick, 2026, LB/TE
Tristen Raines, 2027, WR/RB
East Ridge
Lamar Garrison, 2028, WR/DB
Karon Palmer Jr., 2027, QB
Vero Beach
Efrem White, 2026, ATH
Bartram Trail
Coleson Baum, 2026, QB
Arthur Lewis Jr., 2026, RB
Gavin Patterson, 2028, QB
Belleview
Keondre Fillmore, 2026, ATH
Nicholas Mills, 2026, RB/DB
Eustis
Chris Troutman, 2026, DE/TE
Wildwood
Devonte Bailey, 2027, DB
Windermere
Diego Rivas, 2027, DB
CJ Bronaugh, 2026, DB
Leesburg
Jamarion Clark, 2027, WR
Teams competing on Saturday, February 21st, 2025
South Sumter
Eustis
Mount Dora
East Ridge
Leesburg
South Lake (Blue)
South Lake (Silver)
Wildwood
Buchholz
Vanguard
Bartram Trail
Vero Beach
Winter Springs
Zephyrhills Christian
Belleview
Windermere
More From High School On SI
• Monarch (Florida) to face Archbishop Spalding (Maryland) & Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey) in 2025
• West Boca Raton (Florida) to face multiple national football powers in 2025
• IMG Academy Has Begun Its Search for Billy Miller’s Replacement as Head Football Coach
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi