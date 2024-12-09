Predicting the winner of the 2024 Florida high school football 2A state championship
The Class 2A state playoffs continued in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint.
Heading into Friday, it helped set up a fantastic state championship matchup, and the talented field of teams is now down to just the final two clubs. The state championship game will feature a intriguing matchup, as the two clubs, Cocoa and Gadsden County, square off at Pitbull Stadium on Thursday afternoon.
>>>FHSAA 2024 PLAYOFF BRACKETS<<<
Check out who High School On SI predicts who will win the Class 2A state championship game on Thursday afternoon at Pitbull Stadium in Miami, Florida.
CLASS 2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Dec. 12, 12:30PM)
Cocoa (10-3) vs. Gadsden County (13-1)
Andy V's quick hit: Did anyone have this matchup on their bingo card for state championship games? Nah, we didn't think so.
Back in the preseason, Gadsden County lost to Class 7A favorite Venice, 34-19, on the road. It was an early sign that the Jaguars were going to be pretty good. Russell Ellington's group has only continued to reinforce that notion and now find themselves in the state championship game. Another statement was made last week when Ellington's bunch pulled away in a 47-27 win over Miami Booker T. Washington.
The Jaguars' offensively like to keep the ball on the ground with their dynamic nackfield duo of Kemarrion Battles and Tristen Davis, whom both gone over 1,000 yards this season. Gadsden County sophomore quarterback Landon Dougherty has played well under center and will need to continue to do so against a high-powered Cocoa offensive attack.
Cocoa's Brady Hart just reclassified and committed to Texas A&M, making this his last season with the Tigers. Hart is a candidate to win Player of the Year honors and proved last week once again why he is, recording his second 500-yard passing game of the season.
Hart can definitely thank the talents of Florida State signee Jayvan Boggs (93 catches, 2,020 yards) for those couple games, as the senior pass catcher was a big reason for each one. Last week against Cardinal Mooney, Boggs re-wrote the record books, setting a new state single game record for receiving yards in a game, notching 385 and scored three touchdowns on 17 catches. Not too shabby we'd say.
Nicholas Teeter will be tough to stop out of the slot for Cocoa, as the senior has hauled in 60 passes for 809 yards and eight scores. When the Tigers do run the ball, they look to Latrison Lane, who has rushed for 699 yards and 16 touchdowns.
The Tigers' defense is led by 6-foot-5, 245-pound edge rusher Javion Hilson, who is signed, sealed with Mizzou. Hilson this season has tallied 79 tackles, 27 for loss and 17 sacks.
Now we know Cocoa has been here before and we can use all the superlatives we want for the Tigers, but we are going to give Gadsden County its flowers in saying they'll be a formidable opponent in this state championship game. Early afternoon game coupled with all the marbles on the line, this one should be better than many think.
PREDICTION: Cocoa 31, Gadsden County 22
2024 FHSAA high football state championship projections
Predicting the winner of the 2024 Florida high school football 1A state championship
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl