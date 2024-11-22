Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 2A region semifinals
The Class 2A state playoffs kicked off in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint.
Heading into Friday, it’s helped set up some fantastic regional semifinal matchups, and the talented field of 16 teams is going to get sliced in half. Round 2 will feature several intriguing matchups, and several long road trips across the Sunshine State.
While the second round might not see its tournament favorites fall, it has the potential to see several really good teams have their seasons upended a lot shorter than they anticipated.
Check out who High School On SI predicts will win their region semifinal matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the Class 2A state region finals.
CLASS 2A, REGION 1
FSU High (4) at Gadsden County (1)
Andy V's quick hit: In the preseason, Gadsden County lost to Class 7A favorite Venice, 34-19, on the road. An early sign that the Jaguars were going to be pretty good.
Prediction: Gadsden County
Walton (7) at Bolles (3)
Andy V's quick hit: The Bulldogs' defense has been on a roll as of late and posted shutouts in three of their last four games.
Prediction: Bolles
CLASS 2A, REGION 2
Berkeley Prep (5) at Cocoa (1)
Andy V's quick hit: Don't look now, but the two state champions from a year ago clash and both teams are playing some pretty good ball, especially the Buccaneers. Berkeley Prep have won four of its last five games, losing to Plant, 31-21.
Prediction: Cocoa
Newberry (3) at Bradford (2)
Andy V's quick hit: Outside of losing to Cocoa at home, the Tornadoes haven't lost to anyone else in the last three years.
Prediction: Newberry
CLASS 2A, REGION 3
King's Academy (5) at Cardinal Mooney (1)
Andy V's quick hit: Cardinal Mooney features a variety of players on offense, but watch out for running back Connail Jacksn, who has become the feature back for head coach Jared Clark.
Prediction: Cardinal Mooney
Lakewood (6) at Bishop Verot (2)
Andy V's quick hit: The Vikings had to overcome a 21-7 deficit last week to come back and defeat Tarpon Springs at home.
Prediction: Bishop Verot
CLASS 2A, REGION 4
Cardinal Gibbons (4) at Miami Booker T. Washington (1)
Andy V's quick hit: Miami Booker T. Washington's Ben Hanks Jr. is up for the prestigious Nat Moore Trophy award.
Prediction: Miami Booker T. Washington
Monsignor Pace (3) at Immaculata La Salle (2)
Andy V's quick hit: The Lions have only lost one game and that was to No. 1 seeded Miami Booker T. Washington back on Sep. 12th.
Prediction: Immaculata La Salle
2024 FHSAA high football state championship projections
