Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 4A region semifinals
The Class 4A state playoffs kicked off in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint.
Heading into Friday, it’s helped set up some fantastic regional semifinal matchups, and the talented field of 16 teams is going to get sliced in half. Round 2 will feature several intriguing matchups, and several long road trips across the Sunshine State.
While the second round might not see its tournament favorites fall, it has the potential to see several really good teams have their seasons upended a lot shorter than they anticipated.
Check out who High School On SI predicts will win their region semifinal matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the Class 4A state region finals.
CLASS 4A, REGION 1
Ed White (5) at St. Augustine (1)
Andy V's quick hits: St. Augustine reached the Class 3S state championship last year, falling to Mainland in the final. The Yellow Jackets' lone loss this season came against Nease.
Prediction: St. Augustine
Escambia (3) at Choctawhatchee (2)
Andy V's quick hits: Von Keller has filled in nicely for Cole Tabb, who is now at Stanford, at running back. The sophomore has rushed for 1,481 yards and scored 18 touchdowns for the Indians.
Prediction: Escambia
CLASS 4A, REGION 2
Zephyrhills (4) at Jones (1)
Andy V's quick hits: Against Lake Region this season, Miami (FL) commitment Dereon Coleman threw seven first half touchdowns before being pulled out of the game.
Prediction: Jones
Lake Wales (3) at Vanguard (2)
Andy V's quick hits: Vanguard knocked Lake Wales out of the Class 3S playoffs last season in a region final.
Prediction: Lake Wales
CLASS 4A, REGION 3
Jesuit (5) at Port Charlotte (1)
Andy V's quick hits: Jesuit quarterback Will Griffin has thrown for 2,013 yards and 23 touchdowns this season.
Prediction: Port Charlotte
St. Petersburg (6) at Naples (2)
Andy V's quick hits: If you like to watch two teams run the football, this is the game for you. Both teams have amassed over 3,000 yards rushing on the season.
Prediction: Naples
CLASS 4A, REGION 4
Dillard (5) at Plantation American Heritage (1)
Andy V's quick hits: Texas commit Dia Bell has thrown for 2,474 yards and 29 touchdowns this fall.
Prediction: Plantation American Heritage
Archbishop McCarthy (6) at Miami Norland (2)
Andy V's quick hits: Miami Norland quarterback Ennio Yapoor is the all-time leading passer in yardage in Dade County history.
Prediction: Miami Norland
