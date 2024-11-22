Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 6A region semifinals
The Class 6A state playoffs kicked off in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint.
Heading into Friday, it’s helped set up some fantastic regional semifinal matchups, and the talented field of 16 teams is going to get sliced in half. Round 2 will feature several intriguing matchups, and several long road trips across the Sunshine State.
>>>FHSAA 2024 PLAYOFF BRACKETS<<<
While the second round might not see its tournament favorites fall, it has the potential to see several really good teams have their seasons upended a lot shorter than they anticipated.
Check out who High School On SI predicts will win their region semifinal matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the Class 6A state region finals.
CLASS 6A, REGION 1
Oakleaf (5) at Nease (1)
Andy V's quick hits: Nease's lone state championship victory came back in 2005 when the Panthers defeated Armwood 44-37. The Panthers' starting quarterback then was former Florida Gator great Tim Tebow.
Prediction: Nease
Pace (3) at Buchholz (2)
Andy V's quick hits: Patriots' signal caller Ben Tyner has accounted for 34 total touchdowns offensively.
Prediction: Pace
CLASS 6A, REGION 2
Plant (4) at Armwood (1)
Andy V's quick hits: These two longtime rivals are very familiar with one another. In the first meeting, the Hawks soundly defeated the Panthers, 26-0. First go round was Plant minus starting quarterback JC Mirasola. This time, Mirasola will be available.
Prediction: Armwood
Durant (3) at Kissimmee Osceola (2)
Andy V's quick hits: UCF commitment Taevion Swint has carried the rock 124 times for 1,281 yards and scored 20 touchdowns.
Prediction: Kissimmee Osceola
CLASS 6A, REGION 3
Mitchell (4) at West Boca Raton (1)
Andy V's quick hits: Interesting enough, West Boca Raton starting running back Javian Mallory hasn't played in the last two games against Royal Palm Beach and Steinbrenner.
Prediction: West Boca Raton
Largo (7) at Wiregrass Ranch (3)
Andy V's quick hits: The Packers are coming off a thrilling Saturday aternoon victory over Palmetto, scoring with 30 seconds left.
Prediction: Wiregrass Ranch
CLASS 6A, REGION 4
Monarch (4) at Southridge (1)
Andy V's quick hits: Spartans sophomore quarterback James Perrone has been solid under center, throwing for 2,236 yards and 24 touchdowns this season.
Prediction: Southridge
West Broward (3) at Piper (2)
Andy V's quick hits: Piper's lone loss of the season came against Monarch, a 22-20 decision back on Oct. 24th.
Prediction: Piper
