Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 7A region semifinals
The Class 7A state playoffs kicked off in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint.
Heading into Friday, it’s helped set up some fantastic regional semifinal matchups, and the talented field of 16 teams is going to get sliced in half. Round 2 will feature several intriguing matchups, and several long road trips across the Sunshine State.
While the second round might not see its tournament favorites fall, it has the potential to see several really good teams have their seasons upended a lot shorter than they anticipated.
Check out who High School On SI predicts will win their region semifinal matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the Class 7A state region finals.
CLASS 7A, REGION 1
Spruce Creek (5) at Lake Mary (1)
Andy V's quick hits: One of the state's top signal callers all season long has been Notre Dame commitment Noah Grubbs. The Rams' quarterback has thrown for 2,251 yards and 30 touchdowns.
Prediction: Lake Mary
University (3) at Sanford Seminole (2)
Andy V's quick hits: Healthier the Seminoles get, the more you can see this group matching up better and better with rival Lake Mary in a potential region final tilt.
Prediction: Sanford Seminole
CLASS 7A, REGION 2
Newsome (4) at Venice (1)
Andy V's quick hits: The Indians have out-scored their last three opponents (Sarasota, Sarasota Riverview, Haines City) 174-15.
Prediction: Venice
West Orange (3) at Plant City (2)
Andy V's quick hits: Raiders' signal caller Chris Denson has emerged this season with numbers that can rival any Tampa Bay-area quarterback. The Plant City passer has thrown for 2,132 yards, 26 touchdowns and just two picks.
Prediction: Plant City
CLASS 7A, REGION 3
Vero Beach (4) at Palm Beach Central (1)
Andy V's quick hits: You have to really like the way Vero Beach has been playing as of late. The Fighting Indians have won seven straight games since starting the season 0-3.
Prediction: Vero Beach
Jupiter (3) at Dr. Phillips (2)
Andy V's quick hits: The Panthers' only loss of the season came against Edgewater, a 45-18 decision back on Oct. 18th.
Prediction: Dr. Phillips
CLASS 7A, REGION 4
South Dade (5) at Columbus (1)
Andy V's quick hits: Columbus' three losses have all come against state title contending teams, including Miami Northwestern and St. Thomas Aquinas.
Prediction: Columbus
Western (7) at Boca Raton (3)
Andy V's quick hits: Don't look at the Wildcats' record, but more so the plethora of talent littered across their roster. Western certainly could win this region.
Prediction: Western
