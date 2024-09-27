High School

South Florida high school football to resume play on Friday night

Broward and Palm Beach counties announced on Thursday that after-school athletic activities will resume on Friday; Dade County will be back in action as well

Andy Villamarzo

Miami Central is looking to rebound from an 8-4 2023 season and the end of their run of four straight state championships as the 2024 season is set to get underway.
Miami Central is looking to rebound from an 8-4 2023 season and the end of their run of four straight state championships as the 2024 season is set to get underway. / Robson Lopes

Much of Florida is facing the wrath of Hurricane Helene, but with South Florida only seeing minimal effects from the major storm, the public schools systems are choosing to resume after-school activities, which includes high school football games.

Broward and Palm Beach counties announced on Thursday that after-school athletic activities will resume on Friday, opening the door for high school football games to take place for the Week 6 slate.

No official announcement came from Dade County as schools remained opened on Thursday, with plans to resume after-school activities on Friday were already in-place.

Down below are the announcements from Broward and Palm Beach counties relating to the plans to resume normal operations and after-school activities on Friday.

Broward County

"We are pleased to announce that normal operations will resume tomorrow, Friday, September 27th. This includes before- and aftercare services, after-school activities, local field trips, and evening events and classes. The Redefining Our Schools Community Meeting at Miramar High School has been rescheduled to Tuesday, October 1st, at 6 p.m. We are thankful that Broward County was spared the worst of the hurricane and stand ready to assist other districts in their recovery efforts."

Palm Beach County

"As a reminder, schools and District offices will be open tomorrow, Friday, September 27. Extracurricular activities, after-school programs, sports, school meetings, and other on-campus events also resume normal operations. School District employees are expected to report to work tomorrow as scheduled. We look forward to welcoming our students, families, and staff back tomorrow."

Down below are some of the top South Florida matchups taking place on Friday:

Week 6

Plantation at Plantation American Heritage

Chaminade-Madonna at Western

Jackson at Miami Northwestern

Southridge at Homestead

Jupiter at Palm Beach Central

St. Thomas Aquinas at Bishop Moore

>>> Florida High School Football Scoreboard <<<

South Florida's Thursday high school football games cancelled due to Hurricane Helene

IMG Academy-Phenix City Central game cancelled due to Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene causes more reshuffling to high school football schedule

Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (9/21/2024)

Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Published
Andy Villamarzo

ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida