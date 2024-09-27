South Florida high school football to resume play on Friday night
Much of Florida is facing the wrath of Hurricane Helene, but with South Florida only seeing minimal effects from the major storm, the public schools systems are choosing to resume after-school activities, which includes high school football games.
Broward and Palm Beach counties announced on Thursday that after-school athletic activities will resume on Friday, opening the door for high school football games to take place for the Week 6 slate.
No official announcement came from Dade County as schools remained opened on Thursday, with plans to resume after-school activities on Friday were already in-place.
Down below are the announcements from Broward and Palm Beach counties relating to the plans to resume normal operations and after-school activities on Friday.
Broward County
"We are pleased to announce that normal operations will resume tomorrow, Friday, September 27th. This includes before- and aftercare services, after-school activities, local field trips, and evening events and classes. The Redefining Our Schools Community Meeting at Miramar High School has been rescheduled to Tuesday, October 1st, at 6 p.m. We are thankful that Broward County was spared the worst of the hurricane and stand ready to assist other districts in their recovery efforts."
Palm Beach County
"As a reminder, schools and District offices will be open tomorrow, Friday, September 27. Extracurricular activities, after-school programs, sports, school meetings, and other on-campus events also resume normal operations. School District employees are expected to report to work tomorrow as scheduled. We look forward to welcoming our students, families, and staff back tomorrow."
Down below are some of the top South Florida matchups taking place on Friday:
Week 6
Plantation at Plantation American Heritage
Chaminade-Madonna at Western
Jackson at Miami Northwestern
Southridge at Homestead
Jupiter at Palm Beach Central
St. Thomas Aquinas at Bishop Moore
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl