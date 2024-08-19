High School

South Walton and Mosley square off during high school football Kickoff Classic (photos)

A week before season openers in Florida, the Dolphins routed the Seahawks 55-0 in a scrimmage

Todd Shurtleff

Mosley's (Fla.) Samuel Chisolm does a backflip while leading his teammates onto the field.
Mosley's (Fla.) Samuel Chisolm does a backflip while leading his teammates onto the field. / Photo: Matt Christopher

A week before the 2024 high school football season officially kicks off in Florida, South Walton and Mosley faced off during a scrimmage game in the Kickoff Classic on Friday night at Tommy Oliver Stadium in Panama City. Mosley routed the Seahawks 55-0.

The Dolphins begin the season on Friday with a road game against Rutherford. South Walton opens on the same night against host Gulf Breeze.

SBLive's Andy Villamarzo lists 50 things we observed from Florida's high school football Kickoff Classic weekend.

View and purchase photos by SBLive photographer Matt Christoper from Friday's South Walton vs. Mosley scrimmage.

Photo
Mosley running back Samuel Chisolm does a backflip while leading his teammates onto the field before scrimmage game at Tommy Oliver Stadium. / Photo: Matt Christopher
Photo
South Walton senior receiver Cannon Page makes a spectacular catch. / Photo: Matt Christopher
Photo
South Walton receiver Cannon Page looks downfield after making the catch. /
Photo
South Walton receiver Cannon Page attempts to elude a Mosley defender following the catch. / Photo: Matt Christoper
Photo
Mosley receiver Jack Massey breaks into the open. / Photo: Matt Christoper
Photo
Mosley linebacker Sawyer Schultz prepares to sack quarterback JD Brown of South Walton. / Photo: Matt Christoper
Photo
Coaches from South Walton look on from the sideline during the scrimmage. / Photo: Matt Christoper
Photo
A South Walton receiver reaches for a pass while defended by a Mosley player. / Photo: Matt Christoper
Published
Todd Shurtleff

TODD SHURTLEFF

Home/Florida