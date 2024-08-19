South Walton and Mosley square off during high school football Kickoff Classic (photos)
A week before season openers in Florida, the Dolphins routed the Seahawks 55-0 in a scrimmage
A week before the 2024 high school football season officially kicks off in Florida, South Walton and Mosley faced off during a scrimmage game in the Kickoff Classic on Friday night at Tommy Oliver Stadium in Panama City. Mosley routed the Seahawks 55-0.
The Dolphins begin the season on Friday with a road game against Rutherford. South Walton opens on the same night against host Gulf Breeze.
