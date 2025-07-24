State Champ Riviera Prep Lands A Point Guard Transfer from New Orleans
RJ Livingston leaving Isidore Newman High School's RJ Livingston is leaving New Orleans to return to home to Florida, where he will play the 2025-26 season at the three-time defending state champion Riviera Prep, his mother (Alessandra) tells High School on SI.
Livingston Averaged 21.3 Points As A Junior at Isidore Newman
Livingston, 6-2 rising senior and point guard, is coming off his best season in his high school career, where in 28 games played for the Greenies, he averaged 21.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 3.0 steals per game where he led them to a 22-7 record and reached the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Division III Quarterfinals where their season came to an end against Rosepine.
During his sophomore season, Livingston averaged 9.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game for the Greenies where they finished with a 21-10 record and won the Division III Championship.
State Champs Add A 3-Star and Top 40 National Point Guard
Livingston is rated as a three-star prospect, as well as the No. 37-ranked point guard in the country, and the No. 23 overall player in the state of Florida for the Class of 2026, according to Rivals.
Livingston Has Already Starred on The South Floriday Stage
He is no stranger to the South Florida area, where he played his eighth grade and freshman year at Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale, where he played a pivotal role in helping the Eagles win the 2022 State Champions Invitational.
Grassroots Season with LivOn in Nike EYBL Spurred Livingston's Recruitment
During the Grassroots season, Livingston played for LivOn Basketball, which is part of the Nike EYBL circuit, where he made a huge presence, as well as participating in last month's NBPA Top 100 Camp in Rock Hill, South Carolina, where his recruitment is starting to take notice. Livingston currently holds offers from Boise State, California, LSU, Michigan State, SMU, and several others.
Riviera Prep Is Seeking A Fourth Straight State Title
Riviera Prep is coming off a 2024-2025 season where they finished with a 21-10 record and won their third consecutive state championship, defeating Santa Fe Catholic, 66-54, back in March. The Bulldogs retain their starting backcourt in 6-foot-1 junior guard Myles Fuentes alongside his older brother in 6-foot-2 senior guard Mason Fuentes.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.