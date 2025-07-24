High School

State Champ Riviera Prep Lands A Point Guard Transfer from New Orleans

RJ Livingston returns to his home state of Florida after playing his sophomore and junior seasons under his dad (Randy) at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans

Ross Van De Griek

2026 6-foot-2 point guard Randy "RJ" Livingston transfers to Riviera Prep for his senior season
2026 6-foot-2 point guard Randy "RJ" Livingston transfers to Riviera Prep for his senior season / FutureDraftStyle (Instagram)

RJ Livingston leaving Isidore Newman High School's RJ Livingston is leaving New Orleans to return to home to Florida, where he will play the 2025-26 season at the three-time defending state champion Riviera Prep, his mother (Alessandra) tells High School on SI.

Livingston Averaged 21.3 Points As A Junior at Isidore Newman

Livingston, 6-2 rising senior and point guard, is coming off his best season in his high school career, where in 28 games played for the Greenies, he averaged 21.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 3.0 steals per game where he led them to a 22-7 record and reached the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Division III Quarterfinals where their season came to an end against Rosepine.

During his sophomore season, Livingston averaged 9.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game for the Greenies where they finished with a 21-10 record and won the Division III Championship.

State Champs Add A 3-Star and Top 40 National Point Guard

Livingston is rated as a three-star prospect, as well as the No. 37-ranked point guard in the country, and the No. 23 overall player in the state of Florida for the Class of 2026, according to Rivals.

Livingston Has Already Starred on The South Floriday Stage

He is no stranger to the South Florida area, where he played his eighth grade and freshman year at Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale, where he played a pivotal role in helping the Eagles win the 2022 State Champions Invitational.

Grassroots Season with LivOn in Nike EYBL Spurred Livingston's Recruitment

During the Grassroots season, Livingston played for LivOn Basketball, which is part of the Nike EYBL circuit, where he made a huge presence, as well as participating in last month's NBPA Top 100 Camp in Rock Hill, South Carolina, where his recruitment is starting to take notice. Livingston currently holds offers from Boise State, California, LSU, Michigan State, SMU, and several others.

Riviera Prep Is Seeking A Fourth Straight State Title

Riviera Prep is coming off a 2024-2025 season where they finished with a 21-10 record and won their third consecutive state championship, defeating Santa Fe Catholic, 66-54, back in March. The Bulldogs retain their starting backcourt in 6-foot-1 junior guard Myles Fuentes alongside his older brother in 6-foot-2 senior guard Mason Fuentes.

feed

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-2025 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida