Josh Smithers Steps Down As Sarasota Riverview's Head Football Coach
After eight seasons at the helm, Josh Smithers has decided it was time to step away at Sarasota Riverview High School.
According to a Instagram post by the official Sarasota Riverview Rams' football handle, Smithers announced that he was stepping down as the program's lead man. Smithers steps away after eight seasons as the head coach, compiling an overall record of 66-33 from 2017-2024.
Smithers took over as the head coach at Sarasota Riverview back in 2017 and started his tenure off with a bang, posting an 11-2 record in his first season. From 2017-2021, the Rams won no less than nine games every season, qualifying for the postseason every year he was the head coach.
Other than a 5-7 finish in 2022, Sarasota Riverview hadn't faced another losing campaign until this past 2024 season. The Rams fell to 4-6, falling in the opening round of the Class 7A playoffs against Plant City, 47-28.
It looked like a promising season was on the horizon back in the spring when the Rams took on Bishop Verot and Columbus in a 3-team jamboree down in Fort Myers. Sarasota Riverview defeated Columbus and lost to Bishop Verot in the scrimmage, with the program being lauded as one of the teams to watch for on the South Suncoast.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi