Sunlake (FL) names field after former head coach Bill Browning

Sunlake High School's first ever head football coach Bill Browning received quite the honor on Friday night.

Browning was already expected to receive an honor prior to Sunlake's game against Anclote, but was given an ultimate nod to his accomplishments at the school.

The Seahawks on Friday named their football field after the longtime head coach, renaming it 'Bill Browning Field', according to the school's athletic director Brett Hodros.

Browning led the Seahawks for 13 seasons posting a record of 73-53, which included seven winning campaigns and four postseason berths.During his time coaching on the North Suncoast overall, Browning had head coaching stops previously at Hernando and Springstead.

Sunlake kicked off the 2024 season last week with a resounding 44-20 victory over Weeki Wachee and look to go 2-0 when they take on Anclote tonight.

