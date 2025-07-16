Tampa Bay’s Top Wideouts? Vote Now for the Best Returning WRs in 2025
With the start of the 2025 Florida high school football season is getting closer, it is time to preview the top returning wide receivers for the Tampa Bay area.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the top returning high school wide receiver in the Tampa Bay area for the 2025 season.
Voting will end on Sunday, August 10th at 11:59 p.m. PT, where voting is unlimited.
Here are the nominees:
Tripp Brown, Plant (Senior)
Brown played all over the field for the Panthers during the 2024 season, where he had a team-high 1,177 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns. The Panthers look to rebound after winning eight games in 2024, as well as reaching the regional semifinals.
Edmarrien Gwinn, Tampa Bay Tech (Senior)
Gwinn is the top returning receiver this season for Tampa Bay Tech, finishing the 2024 season with 17 catches for 297 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games played.
Chauncey Gunn, Jefferson (Senior)
The 6-foot-0 senior wide receiver recorded 28 receptions for 712 yards and 9 touchdowns in 11 games played last season for the Dragons. He played a key role in the Dragons' historic season, where they completed their first unbeaten regular season in school history.
Bryan Hamilton, Gaither (Senior)
Hamilton led the team in receptions (50), receiving yards (818), and tied for the team lead in touchdowns (8) last season for the Cowboys. Hamilton is committed to playing collegiate football at the University of Pittsburgh.
Jesse Harden, Plant City (Senior)
The UNLV commit is coming off a stellar junior season where he led his team in catches (37), receiving yards (1,140), and touchdowns (19) for Spoto. He heads into the 2025 season under a revamped offense, having transferred to Plant City, where he will play under head coach Terrence Hicks.
Derrell Hines, Hillsborough (Sophomore)
Hines is expected to have a bounce-back sophomore season, having received limited reps at wide receiver as a freshman last season, when he finished with 17 catches for 296 yards and nine touchdowns for the Terriers.
Tae'sean Robinson, Sumner (Senior)
The Delaware commit finished his junior season where he led the team in catches (46), receiving yards (1,010), and touchdowns (11) for the Stingrays who finished with a 6-5 record and reached the regional quarterfinals in 2024.
Mikey Vernon Jr, Jesuit (Junior)
The 5-foot-10 junior wide receiver finished the 2024 season with 33 catches for 522 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Tigers. Expect Vernon to get more reps as the top wide receiver this upcoming season with signal-caller Will Griffin, who is a Florida commit getting more action at the quarterback position.
DJ Williams, Carrollwood Day (Senior)
The Louisville commit finished his junior season where he averaged 22.4 yards per catch as well as leading the team in receiving yards (873) and found the end zone 10 times last season for the Patriots who finished with a 7-4 record in 2024.
Treon Williams, Plant City (Senior)
The 5-foot-11 senior wide receiver finished the 2024 season with 24 catches for 652 yards and six touchdowns. As a sophomore, Williams finished with 12 catches for 189 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games played for the Raiders in 2023.
