Teddy Bridgewater comments on 4-star transfer from North Fort Myers (Florida) to Miami Northwestern
If Teddy Bridgewater's Miami Northwestern Bulls couldn't get any better, well, they did last week and the NFL quarterback acknowledged so via social media on Sunday afternoon.
Bridgewater took to X to re-quote a post by 247 Sports' Gaby Urrutia on 2026 4-star defensive tackle James Johnson transferring from North Fort Myers to Miami Northwestern. The Bulls were ranked No. 12 in the High School On SI Way-Too-Early Top 25 National High School Football rankings.
Down below is the post from Bridgewater regarding Johnson's transfer to the Bulls:
Johnson last season for the Red Knights compiled 60 tackles, 29 for a loss and five sacks.
The 6-foot-4, 280 pound defensive tackle recently announced his top 10 college choices, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Miami (FL), Penn State, Southern California, Syracuse, Texas and UCF.
