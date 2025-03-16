High School

Teddy Bridgewater comments on 4-star transfer from North Fort Myers (Florida) to Miami Northwestern

4-star defensive lineman James Johnson is transferring from North Fort Myers to 2024 Class 3A state champion Bulls

Andy Villamarzo

James Johnson, a defensive lineman for the North Fort Myers High School football team practices on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. / Andrew West/The News-Press/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Teddy Bridgewater's Miami Northwestern Bulls couldn't get any better, well, they did last week and the NFL quarterback acknowledged so via social media on Sunday afternoon.

Bridgewater took to X to re-quote a post by 247 Sports' Gaby Urrutia on 2026 4-star defensive tackle James Johnson transferring from North Fort Myers to Miami Northwestern. The Bulls were ranked No. 12 in the High School On SI Way-Too-Early Top 25 National High School Football rankings.

Down below is the post from Bridgewater regarding Johnson's transfer to the Bulls:

Johnson last season for the Red Knights compiled 60 tackles, 29 for a loss and five sacks.

The 6-foot-4, 280 pound defensive tackle recently announced his top 10 college choices, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Miami (FL), Penn State, Southern California, Syracuse, Texas and UCF.

Andy Villamarzo

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

