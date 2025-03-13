Teddy Bridgewater advises high school athletes on the do's and don'ts of highlight tapes
Miami Northwestern head football coach and NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was one of the most vocal when it came to things he observed on the high school football scene.
Earlier this week, Bridgewater spoke out about something he noticed when it came to the 7-on-7 circuit and highlights, with the Bulls' lead man seeing a lot of high school athletes posting videos of what he sees as 'don'ts' of highlight reels.
Down below is the excerpt from Bridgewater's rant he posted on Facebook regarding highlight reels he's been seeing from 7-on-7's:
Kids highlight tapes these days will have a minute worth of them dapping up teammates and opponents, 30 more seconds of them pointing and talking to the camera man... All that for them to have 2 catches for 8 yards in 7on7! It's like what you trying to show these colleges you have great social skills? All content isn't "quality content.." These scouts want to see plays! Actual reps!
Bridgewater and the Bulls are coming off a banner year in which the program won their first state championship since 2019. Miami Northwestern routed Raines for the Class 3A state championship, 41-0 back in December.
The former NFL veteran was officially named the head coach of the Bulls in early February of 2024, bringing back excitement to a Miami Northwestern program that had finished below the .500 mark in 2023. Bridgewater finished the 2024 season with a fairy tale ending by leading his alma mater to a state championship, eighth in program history.
