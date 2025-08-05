High School

Teddy Bridgewater eyeing NFL Return, Will Not Coach Miami Northwestern in 2025

Bridgewater was suspended by Miami Northwestern amid an on-going investigation back in July

Ross Van De Griek

Suspended Miami Northwestern head football coach Teddy Bridgewater is seeking a return to the NFL for the 2025 season.
Suspended Miami Northwestern head football coach Teddy Bridgewater is seeking a return to the NFL for the 2025 season. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to The Portal 305, Miami Northwestern will not have its lead man on the sidelines this season.

Teddy Bridgewater, 32 is eyeing a return to the National Football League where he has played 10 seasons with six different teams most recently playing for the Detroit Lions during the 2024 season for the team's playoff run that ultimately ended in the NFC Divisional Round against the Washington Commanders.

With FHSAA Investigation Pending, Bridgewater Seeks a Return to the NFL

Bridgewater was suspended back in July amid a Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) investigation where he was making impermissible benefits to help fans cover team expenses that were not paid by the school. The benefits included Uber rides ($1,300) as well as pre-game meals ($2,200) during the season.

Northwestern Could Face Punishment Similar to The First Academy

Last fall, The First Academy (Orlando) received a two-year postseason ban for a similar investigation where the school faced a $36,000 fine as well.

The FHSAA Has Focused on the Bulls Before

This isn't the only time during Bridgewater's tenure as Northwestern head coach that the FHSAA has focused on the program. In November 2024, the FHSAA received an allegation that Miami Northwestern played an ineligible player during its playoff run. The FHSAA, however, declined to take action against the program in that matter.

Bridgewater Led Nothwestern to the 3A State Championship

The Bulls are coming off a 12-2 record in 2024 where they won the Florida Class 3A State Championship Game, defeating Raines, 41-0, and Bridgewater took home the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 3A Football Coach of the Year award.

Bulls Still Figure to Be Among Florida's Top High School Teams

Even without its head coach, Miami Northwestern appears to once again be destined to be one of the favorites to win the Class 3A state title in 2025. The Bulls are led by five-star senior wide receiver Calvin Russell (Syracuse commit), four-star senior defensive lineman James Johnson (Georgia commit), and four-star senior safety Tedarius Hughes (Florida State commit). Another name worth noting this upcoming season will be sophomore quarterback Neimann Lawrence, who currently has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, and several others.

The Bulls check in at No. 5 in the Preseason High School on SI Florida Football Top 25 Rankings.

Miami Northwestern is set to kickoff the 2025 season on Saturday, August 23rd when it will host Orange Lutheran (California) at Traz Powell Stadium.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Follow High School On SI Florida throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

feed

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida