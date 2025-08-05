Teddy Bridgewater eyeing NFL Return, Will Not Coach Miami Northwestern in 2025
According to The Portal 305, Miami Northwestern will not have its lead man on the sidelines this season.
Teddy Bridgewater, 32 is eyeing a return to the National Football League where he has played 10 seasons with six different teams most recently playing for the Detroit Lions during the 2024 season for the team's playoff run that ultimately ended in the NFC Divisional Round against the Washington Commanders.
With FHSAA Investigation Pending, Bridgewater Seeks a Return to the NFL
Bridgewater was suspended back in July amid a Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) investigation where he was making impermissible benefits to help fans cover team expenses that were not paid by the school. The benefits included Uber rides ($1,300) as well as pre-game meals ($2,200) during the season.
Northwestern Could Face Punishment Similar to The First Academy
Last fall, The First Academy (Orlando) received a two-year postseason ban for a similar investigation where the school faced a $36,000 fine as well.
The FHSAA Has Focused on the Bulls Before
This isn't the only time during Bridgewater's tenure as Northwestern head coach that the FHSAA has focused on the program. In November 2024, the FHSAA received an allegation that Miami Northwestern played an ineligible player during its playoff run. The FHSAA, however, declined to take action against the program in that matter.
Bridgewater Led Nothwestern to the 3A State Championship
The Bulls are coming off a 12-2 record in 2024 where they won the Florida Class 3A State Championship Game, defeating Raines, 41-0, and Bridgewater took home the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 3A Football Coach of the Year award.
Bulls Still Figure to Be Among Florida's Top High School Teams
Even without its head coach, Miami Northwestern appears to once again be destined to be one of the favorites to win the Class 3A state title in 2025. The Bulls are led by five-star senior wide receiver Calvin Russell (Syracuse commit), four-star senior defensive lineman James Johnson (Georgia commit), and four-star senior safety Tedarius Hughes (Florida State commit). Another name worth noting this upcoming season will be sophomore quarterback Neimann Lawrence, who currently has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, and several others.
The Bulls check in at No. 5 in the Preseason High School on SI Florida Football Top 25 Rankings.
Miami Northwestern is set to kickoff the 2025 season on Saturday, August 23rd when it will host Orange Lutheran (California) at Traz Powell Stadium.
