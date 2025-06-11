Terrence Hicks steps away as Plant City (Florida) head football coach
After two seasons at the helm, Terrence Hicks will no longer be leading the Plant City Raiders' football team.
Hicks announced on social media Tuesday evening that he and Plant City have decided to part ways, thus ending the former Raiders' defensive coordinator's tenure as the program's head coach.
'Under unseen circumstances, Plant City and I have decided to part ways. This was not an easy decision for anyone involved.
Thank you Mrs. Sullivan and Ms.
Durrance for giving me this opportunity.
Something I will always hold close to my heart.
To all my coaches who believe and bought into my vision, you are forever appreciated. Thank you for everything.
Thank you to the City of Plant City. You welcomed me with open arms. This was a home away from home.
Most importantly. To all my players. You have have my support and love forever. I love each and everyone of you guys.
Coach Hicks will always be apart of your life. Use the skills and lessons and apply them to life. Stay great.
Coach Hicks.
TERRENCE HICKS
PLANT CITY HIGH SCHOOL'
In Hicks' two seasons at the helm, he led Plant City to the 2024 Class 7A, District 7 championship and the Raiders' first playoff win in nine years when they defeated Sarasota Riverview, 47-28.
The Raiders' finished this past season 9-3, with Hicks compiling an overall record of 15-8 in two seasons.
Hicks took over Plant City back in the fall of November, 2022, when he had his interim tag removed after guiding the Raiders throughout most of the season. He took over for former NFL receiver Michael Clayton, who had stepped down in-season as Plant City's head coach.
