The Coastal Florida high school football show: Previewing Week 2 showdown between Miami Northwestern-Venice

SBLive's Andy Villamarzo talks with Venice Gondolier's Evan Lepak about one of the top Florida high school football games on the Week 2 slate

High school football never sleeps in the state of Florida.

Official practices started July 29 and preseason classics/jamborees begin on Aug. 16. The 2024 regular season kicked last week in Florida Aug. 22-24 and now the Sunshine State heads into the Week 2 slate with some really good games on tap.

The most intriguing game on the schedule is a Top 25 Florida matchup between the Miami Northwestern Bulls (1-0) and the Venice Indians (1-0) at Powell-Davis Stadium on Friday night.

On the latest episode of SBLive's The Coastal Show with Andy Villamarzo, Venice Gondolier's Evan Lepak joins the program to talk about the tilt between the two storied programs, Miami Northwestern and Venice. One of the best games on the Week 2 slate features two teams that should be competing for state championships come December.

