Top 25 Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Rankings (1/10/2025)
Central Florida high school girls’ basketball teams are pointing their way to success this season.
We took a look at schools in seven area counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and came up with the High School on SI Top 25 Central Florida girls’ basketball rankings.
The rankings are based on regular season records, head-to-head matchups, and more. High School on SI welcomes input, including action photos, for our weekly poll. Reach Jeff Gardenour on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
High School on SI Central Florida Girls Basketball Rankings
Jan. 10, 2025
1. Montverde Academy (12-1)
The Eagles are flying high, beating some of the top schools from around the country. Junior Saniyah Hall (19.9 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game, 3.0 assists per game, 2.4 steals per game) has been unstoppable.
2. DME Academy (18-3)
The elite sports academy in Daytona Beach is playing well, with all three of its losses coming by a combined five points. Leading DME is junior guard GiGi Battle (18.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.6 spg).
3. Palm Bay (11-7)
Brevard County’s top team has played a brutal national schedule, but is 4-0 against Central Florida schools. The Pirates rolled past Eau Gallie, 93-10, on Jan. 9. Senior point guard Jaida Civil leads the Pirates (20.5 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 4.0 spg).
4. Montverde Academy Gold (12-3)
The private school’s second-level team is off to a strong start in 2024-25. The Eagles have only one loss to a Central Florida team: Central Pointe Christian Academy (Kissimmee).
5. New Smyrna Beach (12-4)
Volusia County’s top team is rolling in the early going. The Barracudas are 3-1 against county teams. Senior combo guard Olivia Olson leads NSB (23.9 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 3.1 apg, 3.4 spg).
6. The First Academy (Orlando) (13-3)
The Royals are on the march in 2024-25, ripping off a 10-game win streak after dropping their first two games. They are 6-0 against Central Florida schools. Leading TFA is sophomore point guard Bianca Hall (22.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.4 spg).
7. Dr. Phillips (9-8)
A traditional Central Florida power, the Orlando school has played a brutal national schedule, including Montverde Academy. But the Panthers are 7-2 against area teams, including a 51-32 triumph against private school power Lake Highland Prep. Leading DP is junior combo guard Kendall Perry (14.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 4.1 apg, 1.6 spg).
8. Ocoee (13-3)
The Knights are playing well, pulling off a pair of six-game win streaks in the early going. Two of their losses have come to DP. Leading Ocoee is junior star Dakara Merthie (24.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.1 apg, 4.3 spg).
9. Holy Trinity Episcopal (9-5)
The Brevard County private school came alive over the holidays, ripping off a six-game win streak. Leading the Tigers is eighth-grade combo guard Leila Bryant (21.1 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 3.8 apg, 1.9 spg).
10. Windermere Prep (13-5)
The Lakers were 8-2 in December, making them one of the area’s top teams. The private school is led by sophomore guard Mikayla Evans (19.0 ppg).
11. Central Florida Christian Academy (Kissimmee) (13-4)
The Eagles soared in December, going 7-2. Three of their losses have come by six points or less. Leading CFCA is senior combo guard Soraya Jokhan (8.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.1 spg).
12. Lake Highland Prep (8-6)
The Highlanders have played a difficult schedule this season, but are 4-0 against Central Florida teams. Leading the Highlanders is sophomore guard Eadyn Rivera (12.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.3 apg).
13. Timber Creek (13-3)
The Wolves powered to a 10-1 record in December, making them a playoff contender. Leading the way is star senior Serene Exalant (15.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.5 apg, 3.1 spg).
14. Spruce Creek (8-7)
The traditional Volusia County power has played a brutal schedule but expect the Hawks to fly high once the postseason rolls around. Leading the way is junior shooting guard Kailani Merrell (14.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 3.6 spg).
15. Leesburg (6-5)
The Lake County squad is finding its stride, winning three of its last four games. The Yellow Jackets have lost three games by eight points or less. Leading the way is senior combo guard Ariyana Hester (15.8 ppg, 3.9 apg, 3.5 spg).
16. Oak Ridge (11-6)
The Pioneers have won four straight games in the new year, including victories against Windermere Prep, Horizon and DeLand – all of whom have winning records. Leading Oak Ridge is sophomore small forward Sarah Jean (14.0 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 3.4 spg).
17. Kissimmee Gateway (12-3)
The Panthers are rolling, winning eight of their last nine games. Leading the Osceola County team is freshman shooting guard Ashlynn Day (22.3 ppg, 11.4 rpg, 3.5 apg, 8.5 spg).
18. Lake Mary (9-4)
The Rams are 3-0 against Seminole County schools.
19. Sebastian River (9-3)
The Indian River County school has won four of its last five games. The Sharks are led by sophomore guard Destiny Pickard (12.5 ppg, 2.5 spg).
20. Seminole (Sanford) (11-5)
The Seminoles raced to a 9-2 start before hitting a slump over the holidays. They returned from break and beat Mainland and DeLand.
21. Mount Dora Christian (7-5)
The Lake County private school went 6-3 in December. The Bulldogs are led by senior Natalie Doan (11.0 ppg, 4.1 apg, 3.1 spg).
22. Horizon (10-4)
The Hawks soared to an 8-1 start before hitting a mild slide. They have won two of their last three games, however. Leading the way is junior combo guard Zoe Corjay (11.4 ppg, 2.3 apg, 2.3 spg).
23. Heritage (14-4)
The Panthers are on a tear after a slow start, winning 10 straight games. Leading the South Brevard County school is junior combo guard Kaeley Ciceron (15.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.0 apg, 3.9 spg).
24. St. Cloud (10-4)
The Bulldogs are 6-2 in their last eight games, including a close 50-47 loss to Heritage. Leading the Osceola County school is senior point guard Arianna Viera (19.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.1 apg, 3.6 spg).
25. DeLand (11-7)
The Bulldogs were 10-4 in December, and have won three of their last five games.
On the outside looking in: Bayside (11-3), Lake Howell (12-4), Cocoa (10-5), Edgewater (7-4), DME Academy Regional (6-7), Viera (8-6), Eustis (9-3), Winter Springs (10-4), Bishop Moore (5-9), East River (9-6), Space Coast (12-5), Tohopekaliga (9-2), Altamonte Christian (11-4), Colonial (7-10), Mainland (6-7), Harmony (7-5), Wekiva (4-11), Umatilla (5-1), East Ridge (9-3), Edgewood (8-4), South Lake (6-3), Cypress Creek (5-2), The Master’s Academy (Oviedo, 9-5), Jones (6-5), Boone (6-7).
Follow Jeff Gardenour on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com