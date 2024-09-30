Top 25 Florida girls high school volleyball rankings (9/30/2024)
South Florida and the Gulf Coast are serving up notice they will be state contenders when the postseason begins next month.
Seacrest County Day (Naples) and Boca Raton Christian, which played for the Class 2A state title last year, and Jupiter, which advanced to the Class 7A Final Four, all broke into the SBLive’s Florida High School Girls Volleyball rankings this week.
Defending Class 2A state runner-up Boca Raton Christian is No. 10 after recording some huge wins this year, including a triumph against defending Class 3A state runner-up Westminster Christian (Miami).
Seacrest Country Day, meanwhile, jumped back into the poll at No. 19 by stretching its win streak to six. The Stingrays play one of the state’s toughest schedules.
Jupiter is at No. 21 with a huge late-season surge. The Warriors have won 13 of their last 14 matches.
Many schools, including No. 1 Plant (Tampa), did not play last week because of Hurricane Helene. Winter Park out of Central Florida remained at No. 2, and Chiles (Tallahassee) climbed to No. 3.
The rankings will be released weekly throughout the 2024 volleyball season. Find the complete breakdown of the Week 6 SBLive Florida volleyball poll below.
The rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the Sunshine State. Reach Jeff on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com.
TOP 25 FLORIDA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS
1. Plant High School (Tampa) (14-0)
Last week: 1
The defending Class 7A state champs were idle last week because of Hurricane Helene. They host Tampa Sickles on Sept. 30 and Winter Park on Oct. 5. Plant is led by senior 6-foot-1 outside hitter Maggie Dostic, a Tennessee commit; 6-foot senior middle hitter Kaylee Peper; 6-0 senior outside hitter Lara Matta, Mercer University commit; and 6-0 sophomore setter Sophia Dostic.
2. Winter Park (18-1)
Last week: 2
The defending Class 7A state runner-up Wildcats last week went 3-0, beating Olympia, 3-1, and sweeping Kissimmee Osceola, 3-0, and Boone, 3-0. They host Orangewood Christian on Oct. 1. The Wildcats are led by 6-5 sophomore middle blocker Isabel Incinelli, junior middle hitter Amber McClain, 5-10 junior outside hitter Amelia Mancino, junior outside hitter Paige Lehman, and senior setter Tyler Peluso.
3. Chiles (Tallahassee) (15-1)
Last week: 5
The Timberwolves, who last year advanced to the Class 6A state semifinals, stretched their win streak to 12 by sweeping Tallahassee Leon, 3-0. Leading the way are senior outside hitter Kate Stewart, sophomore middle blocker Loganne Abernathy, and junior setter Natalie Gibson.
4. Berkeley Prep (Tampa) (16-2)
Last week: 4
The 16-time state champ Buccaneers last week beat Tampa Catholic, 3-2, before having their game against Carrollwood Day School canceled. Top players are 5-11 senior setter Izzy Mogridge, Oregon commit; and senior Libero Lily Hayes, Florida commit.
5. Cypress Bay (Weston) (15-0)
Last week: 8
The Lightning, coming off a first-place finish in the CM-Cares Tournament, last week swept Pembroke Pines Charter, 3-0. Leading the way are junior outside hitter Sophia Guzman, senior middle blocker Maria Martinez, senior Libero Lara Demoraes, and junior setter Erin Huang.
6. Gulf Breeze (17-1)
Last week: 6
The Dolphins last week swept Spanish Fort (Ala.), 3-0. Leading the team are senior outside hitter Bella Satterwhite, senior middle hitter Lexi Pannunzio, senior Libero Sarah Frazee, and junior setter Allie Hepworth.
7. Carrollwood Day School (Tampa) (17-5)
Last week: 3
The defending Class 3A state champ Patriots last week were stunned by Tampa Prep, 3-2, before having their match against Berkeley Prep canceled. Leading the Patriots are 6-2 sophomore opposite/outside hitter Lydia Chinchar, senior middle hitter Sarah Dibbs-Frantz, senior Libero Mattea Casale, and junior setter Jansen Warbritton.
8. Trinity Catholic (Ocala) (13-3)
Last week: 7
The Celtics last week swept St. John Lutheran (Ocala), 3-0. Leading the way are junior opposite Maddie Hewitson, senior middle blocker Riley Murray, sophomore Libero Lyla Huggins, and sophomore setter Maggie O’farrell.
9. Middleburg (13-3)
Last week: 9
The defending Class 5A state champ Broncos last week swept Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville), 3-0. Leading the way are senior outside hitter/opposite Brooke Forkum, senior Libero/defensive specialist Morgan Padgett, and 6-0 senior setter Olivia Callipo.
10. Boca Raton Christian (9-3)
Last week: Not ranked
The defending Class 2A state runner-up Blazers surged into the Top 25 after beating Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale). They have recorded some big wins this season, including victories against Pine Crest School (Fort Lauderdale), Boca Raton High, Westminster Christian (Miami), and King’s Academy (West Palm Beach).
11. Osceola (Kissimmee) (15-4)
Last week: 10
The Kowboys last week lost to No. 2 Winter Park, 3-0. Leading the way are junior outside hitter Cate Palmi, 6-4 sophomore middle blocker Brooklyn Sippio, junior Libero/defensive specialist Dari Bravo, and senior setter/right-side hitter Andrea Rodriguez.
12. DeLand (18-2)
Last week: 11
The Bulldogs play New Smyrna Beach and Ocala Forest this week. Leading DeLand are senior setter Alison Bierwagen, senior outside hitter Erynn Gotsch, junior Libero Taylor Fonseca, and junior setter Victoria Stolzfus.
13. Oviedo (12-3)
Last week: 13
The Lions, who last year surged to the Class 6A regional finals, last week swept Bishop Moore, 3-0. Oviedo is led by seniors Rylee Yarborough and Olivia Klimis.
14. First Baptist Academy (Naples) (14-3)
Last week: 12
The Lions last week swept Naples Barron Collier, 3-0. Leading the way are senior outside hitter Zara Stewart, junior middle hitter Maddie Johnessee, freshman Libero Jade Rau, and sophomore setter Laila Stewart.
15. Lake Highland Prep (Orlando) (10-4)
Last week: 14
The six-time state champ Highlanders swept Windermere Prep and The First Academy (Orlando) by 3-0 scores in recent matches. Leading the team are senior outside hitters Elena Maynulet and Kierstin Bevelle, sophomore middle blocker Alex Kennedy, senior Libero Jannelize Perez, and senior setter/outside hitter Kayden Green.
16. Niceville (16-3)
Last week: 15
The Eagles this week play Mosley (Lynn Haven) and Fort Walton Beach. Leading the way are senior outside hitter Elise Smith, sophomore middle blocker Gianna Vignali, sophomore Libero Whitleigh Walsh, and sophomore setter Carnley Summerlin.
17. Orangewood Christian School (Maitland) (14-2)
Last week: 16
The Rams last week swept Montverde Academy, 3-0. Leading the way are sophomore outside hitters Kennedy and Kaleigh Langmo, junior middle hitter Carolina Vargas, and senior setter Robyn Stephens.
18. Westminster Christian (Miami) (9-4)
Last week: 17
The defending Class 3A state runner-up Warriors last week swept Doral Academy and Lourdes Academy (Miami) by 3-0 scores. Westminster is led by 6-3 junior outside hitter Gigi Artiles, Georgia commit; and senior Libero Zoey Matias, Missouri commit.
19. Seacrest Country Day (Naples) (13-5)
Last week: Not ranked
The defending Class 2A state champ Stingrays climbed back into the Top 25 after stretching their win streak to six last week with a 3-2 victory against Community School of Naples and 3-0 sweep of Venice.
20. Merritt Island (13-3)
Last week: 18
The Mustangs, who last year raced to the Class 5A state semifinals, last week swept Titusville and Viera by 3-0 scores. They have won seven of their last eight matches. Leading the way are 5-10 senior outside hitter/setter/Libero Bella Schwantz, Flagler College commit; senior opposites Elena Martin and Shamia Richardson; freshman middle hitter Ema Michell; and junior setter Annabelle Jones.
21. Jupiter High School (16-4)
Last week: Not ranked
The Warriors have overcome a slow start by winning 13 of their last 14 matches, including a 3-0 sweep of Palm Beach Gardens. Leading the way are senior outside hitter Ava Webster, a George Washington commit; junior middle blocker Grace Lovell; junior Libero Macy Mcamis, Auburn commit; and senior specialist Kate Guarneri. Mcamis and Guarneri each passed the 1,000 career digs mark last week.
22. Northside Christian (St. Petersburg) (13-3)
Last week: 19
The Mustangs last week lost to Clearwater Calvary Christian, 3-1. Leading the way are sophomore middle hitters Candice Holloway and Aaliyah Cancellari, junior outside hitter Leah Richason, and junior setter Ellie Smith.
23. Boca Raton High School (10-3)
Last week: 20
The Bobcats last week swept Sagemont (Weston) and Wellington by 3-0 scores, edged Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach), 2-1; and lost to Westminster Academy (Fort Lauderdale), 2-0. Leading Boca are 6-3 senior outside hitter Mija Bendzuite, Cal commit; 6-2 senior middle hitter Sophia Oliveira; senior outside hitter Bella Troncale; freshman outside hitter Lia Ray; and sophomore setter Alex Toman.
24. Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota) (12-3)
Last week: 23
The Cougars this week play Sarasota and Berkeley Prep. Leading the way are senior outside hitter Izzy Russell, senior middle hitter Riley Greene, senior Libero Katie Powers, and junior setter Layla Larrick.
25. Bishop Kenny (Jacksonville) (13-3)
Last week: 25
The Crusaders, who last year marched to the Class 4A state semifinals, last week swept Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy, 3-0, and edged St. Johns Beachside, 3-2. They visit Middleburg on Oct. 1 and host Ponte Vedra on Oct. 3. Leading the Crusaders are senior middle hitter Olivia Ryno, senior middle hitter Ava Myers, freshman middle hitter Chelsea Akakatang, junior Libero Alexis Sowers, and senior setter Caroline Snyder.
Dropped out: Pine Crest School (Fort Lauderdale), Sagemont Prep (Weston), Oak Hall (Gainesville).
Honorable Mention: The Rock (Gainesville), Navarre, Pine Crest School (Fort Lauderdale), Sagemont Prep (Weston), Oak Hall (Gainesville), Academy of the Holy Names (Tampa), Lake Brantley (Altamonte Springs), The Rock (Gainesville), Divine Savior Academy (Doral), Jupiter Christian, Florida State University High School (Tallahassee), Bishop Moore Catholic (Orlando), Mandarin (Jacksonville), Canterbury (Fort Myers), Calvary Christian (Clearwater), Clearwater Central Catholic, Indian Rocks Christian (Largo), Ponte Vedra, Okeechobee, Santa Fe (Alachua), Estero, Olympia (Orlando), Beachside (St. Johns), Vero Beach, Branford.