Florida (FHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state semifinal matchups, game times
The 2024 Florida high school football playoffs roll on this week as the FHSAA postseason continues with the state semifinals and Rural state championships.
The winners from this week will advance to next week's State Championship Games 1A-7A.
2024 Florida high school football playoffs brackets
Here are the Florida high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus 1A-7A state semifinal matchups:
Class 7A
State semifinal matchups
(2) Lake Mary vs. (3) Dr. Phillips @ Lake Mary
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Venice vs. (4) Columbus @ Powell-Davis Stadium
7:30 p.m. Friday
2024 FHSAA Class 7A high school football bracket
Class 6A
State semifinal matchups
(2) Buchholz vs. (3) Kissimmee Osceola @ Citizens Field
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) West Boca Raton vs. (4) Southridge @ West Boca Raton
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 FHSAA Class 6A high school football bracket
Class 5A
State semifinals matchups
(2) Lakeland vs. (3) Niceville
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Manatee vs. (4) St. Thomas Aquinas
7:30 p.m. Friday
2024 FHSAA Class 5A high school football bracket
Class 4A
State semifinal matchups
(1) Plantation American Heritage vs. (4) St. Augustine
7:30 p.m. Friday
(2) Jones vs. (3) Naples
7:30 p.m. Friday
2024 FHSAA Class 4A high school football bracket
Class 3A
State semifinals matchups
(1) Raines) vs. (4) Sarasota Booker @ Raines
7:30 p.m. Friday
(2) Eau Gallie vs. (3) Miami Northwestern @ Eau Gallie
7:30 p.m. Friday
2024 FHSAA Class 3A high school football bracket
Class 2A
State semifinal matchups
(1) Gadsden County vs. (4) Miami Booker T. Washington @ Gadsden County
7:30 p.m. Friday
(2) Cardinal Mooney vs. (3) Cocoa@ Cardinal Mooney
7:30 p.m. Friday
2024 FHSAA Class 2A high school football bracket
Class 1A
State semifinal matchups
(1) Chaminade-Madonna vs. (4) Trinity Christian Academy @ Chaminade-Madonna
7:30 p.m. Friday
(2) Cardinal Newman vs. (3) Clearwater Central Catholic @ Cardinal Newman
7:30 p.m. Thursday
2024 FHSAA Class 1A high school football bracket
