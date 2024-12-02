High School

Florida (FHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state semifinal matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Florida high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times for the FHSAA state semifinal round

The Bishop Verot Vikings varsity football team lost to Cardinal Mooney High School in the Region 2A-3 final game Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. Cardinal Mooney will move on to the state final four playoff. Cardinal Mooney won with a final score of 35-14.
The 2024 Florida high school football playoffs roll on this week as the FHSAA postseason continues with the state semifinals and Rural state championships.

The winners from this week will advance to next week's State Championship Games 1A-7A.

2024 Florida high school football playoffs brackets

Here are the Florida high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus 1A-7A state semifinal matchups:

Class 7A

State semifinal matchups

(2) Lake Mary vs. (3) Dr. Phillips @ Lake Mary

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Venice vs. (4) Columbus @ Powell-Davis Stadium

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 FHSAA Class 7A high school football bracket

Class 6A

State semifinal matchups

(2) Buchholz vs. (3) Kissimmee Osceola @ Citizens Field

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) West Boca Raton vs. (4) Southridge @ West Boca Raton

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 FHSAA Class 6A high school football bracket

Class 5A

State semifinals matchups

(2) Lakeland vs. (3) Niceville

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Manatee vs. (4) St. Thomas Aquinas

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 FHSAA Class 5A high school football bracket

Class 4A

State semifinal matchups

(1) Plantation American Heritage vs. (4) St. Augustine

7:30 p.m. Friday

(2) Jones vs. (3) Naples

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 FHSAA Class 4A high school football bracket

Class 3A

State semifinals matchups

(1) Raines) vs. (4) Sarasota Booker @ Raines

7:30 p.m. Friday

(2) Eau Gallie vs. (3) Miami Northwestern @ Eau Gallie

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 FHSAA Class 3A high school football bracket

Class 2A

State semifinal matchups

(1) Gadsden County vs. (4) Miami Booker T. Washington @ Gadsden County

7:30 p.m. Friday

(2) Cardinal Mooney vs. (3) Cocoa@ Cardinal Mooney

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 FHSAA Class 2A high school football bracket

Class 1A

State semifinal matchups

(1) Chaminade-Madonna vs. (4) Trinity Christian Academy @ Chaminade-Madonna

7:30 p.m. Friday

(2) Cardinal Newman vs. (3) Clearwater Central Catholic @ Cardinal Newman

7:30 p.m. Thursday

2024 FHSAA Class 1A high school football bracket

