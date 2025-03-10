High School

Top 35 Week 4 Florida high school girls flag football games to watch (3/10/2025)

We’ve picked out 35 of the top Week 4 games involving high school teams from the state of Florida

That’s right, girls flag football action kicked off a few weeks ago and there is plenty of good contests on tap in Week 4.

Florida is beginning to see some top-tier matchups take place and we want to highlight those as the season progresses.

Florida girls flag football 2025 season featuring several head coaches from 11-on-11 tackle

There are so many good tilts to choose from that we had to pick out 35 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 35 Week 4 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the fourth week of girls flag football in the Sunshine State. 

Take a look at our list and comment on the top games around the state. 

Monday, March 10 

Piper at South Plantation 

Tate at Pace 

Land O’ Lakes at River Ridge 

Ponte Vedra at Fletcher 

Apopka at Horizon (Game of the Week) 

Destin at Choctawhatchee 

Hernando at Nature Coast 

Tuesday, March 11 

Monsignor Pace at Miami Northwestern 

David Posnack Jewish Day at Windermere 

Pompano Beach at Western 

John Carroll Catholic at Fort Pierce Central 

Riverdale at North Fort Myers 

Ridgeview Global Studies Academy at Davenport 

Chaminade-Madonna at Dr. Joaquin Garcia 

Somerset Academy-Canyons at Wellington 

Wednesday, March 12 

Boyd Anderson at Pompano Beach 

Wiregrass Ranch at Land O’ Lakes 

Palm Beach Gardens at Miami Northwestern 

Apopka at Belleview 

Choctawhatchee at Pace 

Sunlake at Sickles 

Nature Coast at Citrus 

Sumner at Tampa Catholic 

Thursday, March 13 

Homestead at Miami Palmetto 

Fort Pierce Westwood at Martin County 

Carrollwood Day at Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate 

West Nassau at Yulee 

Seminole Ridge at Fort Pierce Central

Mariner at Riverdale 

Parrish Community at Manatee 

Auburndale at George Jenkins 

Belleview at Citrus 

New Smyrna Beach at Spruce Creek 

Hialeah Educational Academy at Somerset Academy 

