Top 35 Week 4 Florida high school girls flag football games to watch (3/10/2025)
That’s right, girls flag football action kicked off a few weeks ago and there is plenty of good contests on tap in Week 4.
Florida is beginning to see some top-tier matchups take place and we want to highlight those as the season progresses.
Florida girls flag football 2025 season featuring several head coaches from 11-on-11 tackle
There are so many good tilts to choose from that we had to pick out 35 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 35 Week 4 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the fourth week of girls flag football in the Sunshine State.
Take a look at our list and comment on the top games around the state.
Monday, March 10
Piper at South Plantation
Tate at Pace
Land O’ Lakes at River Ridge
Ponte Vedra at Fletcher
Apopka at Horizon (Game of the Week)
Destin at Choctawhatchee
Hernando at Nature Coast
Tuesday, March 11
Monsignor Pace at Miami Northwestern
David Posnack Jewish Day at Windermere
Pompano Beach at Western
John Carroll Catholic at Fort Pierce Central
Riverdale at North Fort Myers
Ridgeview Global Studies Academy at Davenport
Chaminade-Madonna at Dr. Joaquin Garcia
Somerset Academy-Canyons at Wellington
Wednesday, March 12
Boyd Anderson at Pompano Beach
Wiregrass Ranch at Land O’ Lakes
Palm Beach Gardens at Miami Northwestern
Apopka at Belleview
Choctawhatchee at Pace
Sunlake at Sickles
Nature Coast at Citrus
Sumner at Tampa Catholic
Thursday, March 13
Homestead at Miami Palmetto
Fort Pierce Westwood at Martin County
Carrollwood Day at Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate
West Nassau at Yulee
Seminole Ridge at Fort Pierce Central
Mariner at Riverdale
Parrish Community at Manatee
Auburndale at George Jenkins
Belleview at Citrus
New Smyrna Beach at Spruce Creek
Hialeah Educational Academy at Somerset Academy
