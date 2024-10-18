High School

University High School (Orange City, Florida) football stadium damaged from Hurricane Milton

University is the first known high school in Central Florida to have suffered stadium damage from Hurricane Milton

Andy Villamarzo

University High School (Orange City, FL) stadium suffered heavy damage from Hurricane Milton
University High School (Orange City, FL) stadium suffered heavy damage from Hurricane Milton / University High School football program

There's been plenty of high schools throughout Western and Central Florida that have taken on heavy damages from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

University High School (Orange City, Florida) was another school in Central Florida that suffered damages to its football stadium from the most recent storm. The football program shared photos from the damages that occurred because of Milton most recently.

University High School (Orlando, FL) stadium suffered heavy damage from Hurricane Milton
University High School (Orlando, FL) stadium suffered heavy damage from Hurricane Milton / University High School football program
University High School (Orange City, FL) football stadium sustained damages from Hurricane Milton
University High School (Orange City, FL) football stadium sustained damages from Hurricane Milton / University High School football program

Hurricane Milton inflicted damage to Babcock High School (Florida) football stadium's scoreboard

Hurricane Milton inflicts damage to Lemon Bay High School (Florida) football stadium's scoreboard

Hurricane Milton shuffles Florida high school football Week 8 slate

Hurricane Milton's wrath already being felt by Florida high school football teams

Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida