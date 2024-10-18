University High School (Orange City, Florida) football stadium damaged from Hurricane Milton
There's been plenty of high schools throughout Western and Central Florida that have taken on heavy damages from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.
University High School (Orange City, Florida) was another school in Central Florida that suffered damages to its football stadium from the most recent storm. The football program shared photos from the damages that occurred because of Milton most recently.
Hurricane Milton inflicted damage to Babcock High School (Florida) football stadium's scoreboard
Hurricane Milton inflicts damage to Lemon Bay High School (Florida) football stadium's scoreboard
Hurricane Milton shuffles Florida high school football Week 8 slate
Hurricane Milton's wrath already being felt by Florida high school football teams
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl